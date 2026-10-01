Panthers bring back Maema Njongmeta to the practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled the final available spot on the practice squad by bringing back linebacker Maema Njongmeta.
He was waived on Tuesday to make room on the 53-man roster for guard Torricelli Simpkins III, but cleared waivers Wednesday afternoon.
Njongmeta was active for last week's game against the Browns and forced a fumble on a kickoff, which was recovered by teammate Thomas Incoom.
He was one of the team's top special teams players last season, tied for fourth on the team with 10 special teams tackles.
Also, the team waived linebacker Claudin Cherelus from IR with an injury settlement. He can still return to the team later this season.
Check out the best shots of Wednesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions.