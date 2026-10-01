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Panthers bring back Maema Njongmeta to the practice squad

The linebacker and special teams player was active last week, and forced a fumble on kickoff coverage.

Oct 01, 2026 at 09:18 AM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled the final available spot on the practice squad by bringing back linebacker Maema Njongmeta.

He was waived on Tuesday to make room on the 53-man roster for guard Torricelli Simpkins III, but cleared waivers Wednesday afternoon.

Njongmeta was active for last week's game against the Browns and forced a fumble on a kickoff, which was recovered by teammate Thomas Incoom.

He was one of the team's top special teams players last season, tied for fourth on the team with 10 special teams tackles.

Also, the team waived linebacker Claudin Cherelus from IR with an injury settlement. He can still return to the team later this season.

Panthers practice | Week 4 vs. Lions | September 30, 2026

Check out the best shots of Wednesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne #23 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne #23 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore #83 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver David Moore #83 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne #87 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne #87 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Cam Gill is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Cam Gill is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Zion Childress is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Zion Childress is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AC Carter and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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AC Carter and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III #13 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III #13 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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