Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Still missing some key pieces

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got a few more pieces back on the field Thursday, but there were still a number of absences in practice as they prepare for the Lions.
Left guard Damien Lewis (elbow) and wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) were held out again on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice.
Otherwise, everyone else participated in some form.
That included wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps), and right tackle Monroe Freeling (concussion), who were limited participants. Freeling was in a red no-contact jersey during the period of practice open to the media.
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter (foot) was added to the report as a limited participant.
The rest of the players on the report were full participants, including quarterback Bryce Young (knee), linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), and safety Nick Scott (ribs), and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen.
Ahead of Sunday night's black out against the Detroit Lions, check out a historical collection of photos of all the times the Panthers have worn all black uniforms over the past few seasons.