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Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Still missing some key pieces

The Panthers were without left guard Damien Lewis and wide receiver Xavier Legette on Thursday, but everyone else was at least a limited participant.

Oct 01, 2026 at 03:28 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got a few more pieces back on the field Thursday, but there were still a number of absences in practice as they prepare for the Lions.

Left guard Damien Lewis (elbow) and wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) were held out again on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice.

Otherwise, everyone else participated in some form.

That included wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps), and right tackle Monroe Freeling (concussion), who were limited participants. Freeling was in a red no-contact jersey during the period of practice open to the media.

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter (foot) was added to the report as a limited participant.

The rest of the players on the report were full participants, including quarterback Bryce Young (knee), linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), and safety Nick Scott (ribs), and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

PHOTOS: Panthers wearing all black through the years

Ahead of Sunday night's black out against the Detroit Lions, check out a historical collection of photos of all the times the Panthers have worn all black uniforms over the past few seasons.

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Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker (10) has a Salute to Service sticker on his helmet during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker (10) has a Salute to Service sticker on his helmet during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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The Carolina Panthers debuted a black helmet for their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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The Carolina Panthers debuted a black helmet for their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) lines up on offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) lines up on offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) plays during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) plays during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) tries to make a catch while covered by Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) tries to make a catch while covered by Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) lines up on offense during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) lines up on offense during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs on to the field carrying an American Flag prior to an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs on to the field carrying an American Flag prior to an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) runs a route during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) runs a route during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report: Darren Waller gets a rest day

The Panthers were without outside linebacker Pat Jones and tight end Darren Waller, and wide receiver Jalen Coker was limited.

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Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Pat Jones out, Jonathon Brooks clear

The Panthers ruled outside linebacker Patrick Jones II out for Sunday's opener against the Bears, but he's the only player on the report with an injury status for the game. That means running back Jonathon Brooks is good to go.

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Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: Bobby Brown a full participant

The Panthers were without outside linebacker Patrick Jones II again in practice as they prepare for the Bears, but they got veteran defensive tackle Bobby Brown back to full participation.

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Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: One out, two limited

The Panthers were without outside linebacker Patrick Jones II in practice as they prepare for the Bears, and two other players were limited in the first practice of the regular season calendar.

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Wild Card Thursday Injury Report: Two questionable for Rams game

The Panthers had a couple of players clear the concussion protocol on Friday, and have two who haven't been activated from IR. Otherwise, the rest of the report includes good news.

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