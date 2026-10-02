Ride of passage: Taking a golf cart to practice is worth every step, and every penny

And most are willing to obey, for either financial reasons like Hunter or simply for ethical ones.

"I always walk," rookie tackle Monroe Freeling said earnestly, as Hunt looked on skeptically. "I mean it, I even had an appointment to be out there at a certain time, and I still walked."

Hunt came here as a free agent, and like Brown, he has the size and financial stability to make his seat on the cart a given. So he's never experienced the walks to and fro. But he approved of Freeling's diligence in following the rules and keeping them in snacks, saying: "He's a good rookie."

"That's just part of learning the NFL and learning how to operate in a locker room, I think," Hunt said. "The boys pass it on to the rookies, and then a young guy like Monroe comes in, you've got to walk, and then next year he'll teach them young rookies what they've got to do."