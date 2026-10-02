Four takeaways from Friday, including Jalen Coker's status, and more

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers listed wide receiver Jalen Coker as questionable on the final injury report Friday, but they won't really know his status until Saturday.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that after putting Coker through a full individual period on Friday and a few team snaps, they want to see how his quadriceps issue responds.
"We're going to have to see tomorrow," Canales said. "We're going to have to gather more information about Jalen to see where that's headed.
"We'd like to, we'd like to push it as far as possible, and that was kind of the point of getting the condensed work to move him around. We don't want to overload him on any single day, but wanted to see if we could push him just a little bit more. So we'll move him around again tomorrow and then see what it's like on game day."
Coker leads the team in receptions and yardage this season, but wasn't able to finish last week's game and hasn't practiced fully since. Canales said if they decide he's not able to go, they'd likely elevate wideout Ja'seem Reed from the practice squad, and lean on Brycen Tremayne as they did last week.
And while a bye next week creates the opportunity for a longer rest for certain players (such as Damien Lewis and Xavier Legette who are already ruled out), Canales wasn't going to automatically apply that to Coker's case.
"Really, the approach is always 'let's go win this game,' and if we can get a guy back, we're not thinking about the bye week," he said. "It's a consideration in terms of whether a guy is truly out; for example, D-Lew, Xavier, they're out this week. It feels good to us knowing we have another week to kind of get them back and going.
"But guys that can play, we need them to play. They want to play, and that's the way we have to approach it so that all the games are weighted the same for us. We have to take that championship mentality and put our best group out there."
Monroe Freeling still in concussion protocol
There are a number of steps in the concussion protocol that players have to pass, the final one being cleared by an independent neurologist.
But rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling was able to practice fully on Friday, and now awaits the medical checks.
"There's still a couple of things that he has to pass to make sure he's fully cleared for contact," Canales said. "We're going to do the right thing for Monroe in this situation. We're going to go through the protocol and see if he's available for us.
If he isn't cleared, they'd look to veteran backup tackle Stone Forsythe. They have more depth in the interior spots, where Corey Bullock will start for Lewis.
A fourth-down fest
During Dan Campbell's time with the Lions, he's developed a riverboat reputation for going for it on fourth down as often as possible (and sometimes even when the analytics suggest not to).
Last season alone, the Lions had 31 fourth-down attempts, converting 18. Every year under Campbell, the Lions have finished in the Top 5 league-wide in total fourth-down attempts. Through three weeks this season, the Lions have gone for it just four times on fourth down, but converted three of those.
"Dan was one of the first to kind of get this going, but it's becoming more and more prevalent around the league," noted defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero earlier this week.
"So those third downs kind of become like second downs now. You're getting more runs in what you consider pass situations, and we know that at the end of the day we're going to have a lot of times have to play four downs to get them off the field."
Under Dave Canales, the Panthers have developed the same reputation. In 2025, the Panthers went for it on 4th down the second-most times of any team in the league (40) and converted the most fourth-downs (27) of any team. Through the first three games of 2026, the Panthers are tied for the third-most attempts league-wide with six tries.
It means the Panthers staff can appreciate and understand the Lions' approach and mindset, and hopefully, react accordingly.
"Generally speaking across the league, you get into a third-and-medium, there's a lot of passes; similar to us, we run the ball some in those zones, and just kind of balance that down out, saying that if we can get into a zone, we're comfortable going forward on fourth," explained Canales on Friday.
"So it's almost like you get two shots at second down sometimes, when you're looking at third down that way, and teams are playing for the run, it opens some things up and then you can either run or pass on fourth depending on how close you get. I know that's our approach from an offensive standpoint.
"I'm certainly sure that's the same thing for the Lions…there's optionality there where it could be a run, it could be a play-action pass where you try to take a shot right there, seeing if you can get another down out of it."
The Weather Guy
Football staffs have to account for and accommodate so many situations and, as such, build a staff that is prepared for anything. That includes the weather. With a daunting weather report projected for Sunday, Carolina's weather guy is on alert.
Jeff Brown, the vice president of football operations, has a lot of duties, but on Sunday, the most important one may be watching the sky.
"(Jeff) kind of tracks it," shared Canales on Friday. "He's got the whole Doppler setup on his phone and several apps to try to triangulate what everybody is saying, you know, can we get an average of what it might be, so he keeps us in tune for that."
Current projections for Sunday call for a 92 percent chance of rain in Charlotte, but radar predicts it will taper off closer to game time. Whatever happens, Brown will be watching it closely as the Panthers prepare for prime time.
Ahead of Sunday night's black out against the Detroit Lions, check out a historical collection of photos of all the times the Panthers have worn all black uniforms over the past few seasons.