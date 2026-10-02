Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Two ruled out for Lions game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without two starters Sunday night against the Lions, but they have several questions between now and then.
Wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) and left guard Damien Lewis (elbow) were ruled out after they did not participate in practice Friday.
They have four players listed as questionable, including wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps), defensive tackle Cam Jackson (knee), and defensive tackle Lee Hunter (foot), all of whom were limited Friday. Right tackle Monroe Freeling (concussion) was a full participant, but was also listed as questionable.
Otherwise, the rest of the players on the report carried no injury designations, meaning they're good to go this week.
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4.