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Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Two ruled out for Lions game

The Panthers will be without wide receiver Xavier Legette and left guard Damien Lewis this week, and they have a lot of questions to answer between now and kickoff against the Lions

Oct 02, 2026 at 12:30 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without two starters Sunday night against the Lions, but they have several questions between now and then.

Wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) and left guard Damien Lewis (elbow) were ruled out after they did not participate in practice Friday. ​

They have four players listed as questionable, including wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps), defensive tackle Cam Jackson (knee), and defensive tackle Lee Hunter (foot), all of whom were limited Friday. Right tackle Monroe Freeling (concussion) was a full participant, but was also listed as questionable.

Otherwise, the rest of the players on the report carried no injury designations, meaning they're good to go this week.

Related Links

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

Panthers practice | Week 4 vs. Lions | October 1, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Joe Gilbert is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joe Gilbert is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and cornerback Zion Childress are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith and cornerback Zion Childress are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young #9 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young #9 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver John Metchie III, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver John Metchie III, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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