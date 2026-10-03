How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers vs Lions in Week 4

CHARLOTTE - Carolina is coming home to the friendly confines of Bank of America stadium to host the first Sunday Night Football game in Charlotte since 2015. The Panthers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET at Bank of America stadium. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST: NBC and Peacock. Click here for a list of affiliates in your area.
On The Call: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline)
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Jake Delhomme (analyst), Jim Szoke (analyst), and Kristen Balboni (sideline)
The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 5:30 p.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage hosted by Jim Szoke.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.
NATIONAL RADIO BROADCAST: Westwood One
On The Call: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst), and Scott Graham (sideline)
SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WXNC 97.3 FM
On The Call: Jamie Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)
The Spanish radio broadcast will begin airing at 8:15 p.m. ET
APP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.
- Download the mobile app here.
- X/Twitter: Panthers
- Facebook: /CarolinaPanthers
- Instagram: Panthers
Panthers Post Game Show
Join the Carolina Panthers Radio Network crew each week for exclusive interviews with players and coaches and recap all the gameday action! The official post game show of the Carolina Panthers.