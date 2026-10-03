5 things to watch as Panthers head to prime time and focus on next man up

CHARLOTTE — There's waiting all day for Sunday night, then there's waiting over a decade for Sunday night. The Panthers will be in the national spotlight this week, facing off against the Lions in prime time. It's the first Sunday Night Football game at Bank of America Stadium in 11 years, an early-season showdown, and a chance to make a statement.
"Pretty special, fortunate," nodded linebacker and captain Devin Lloyd of the opportunity. "Our job is to put on a great show so that we keep getting those games."
Added lineman and captain Derrick Brown, "You want to win. You want to be in the prime time games and be able to show what you can do. So I mean, we got that opportunity this weekend, and we need to go out and make the most of it."
The last time the Panthers hosted a late game was the wild card matchup against the Rams, with an atmosphere that fed into the game. It's the kind of support Dave Canales knows will be crucial Sunday night, as fans are asked to wear all black and show up early.
"Come out there early, and it's a blackout, so everything black you got in the closet, it's on," prompted Canales. "We're going to need everybody, and we want to make sure that the team is able to feed off of that energy."
Most of the news this week centered on various injuries: some to starters that require a lot of movement in response, and others that will be monitored up until game time. It put a game plan in flux and required a lot of flexibility leading into a big week.
This is still a Panthers offense that leads the entire NFL though, with a quarterback playing at the top of his game, and an important piece returning on defense. From replacing the best corner duo in the league, to figuring out a special teams puzzle, and more, here are five things to watch as the Panthers welcome the Lions to Sunday Night Football.
Bud Light Block Party
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How will defensive backs fare against talented Lions receivers?
These Detroit receivers were always going to be a tough matchup. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams might not be as far along through three games as they were in seasons past, but they are still a duo that can wreck a game.
But the task got a little harder when both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were placed on injured reserve this week. Neither is season-ending, but rookie Will Lee III and veteran Akayleb Evans, who has started only one game in the last two seasons, will have to handle St. Brown, Williams, and tight end Sam LaPorta.
Lee has already seen a lot in his first three weeks. As a rookie, it's not surprising quarterbacks have tested him; he's been the most targeted Panthers defender (18 targets, 10 more than the next closest defensive back) and, as such, has allowed the most receptions (11) and yards (147). But he also hasn't allowed a touchdown and is tied for the eighth most passes defensed league-wide (4) through three weeks.
"He's been very, very receptive to the coaching," bragged defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of Lee. "Obviously, him and Akayleb are at different points in their careers in terms of the knowledge base and experience and all those things. And so Will is still catching up, but every day he's gaining ground, so I'm really proud of the way he's working, and I know he's excited about this opportunity as well."
Lee and Evans combined in Week 3 to face a 17 percent target share, and as the two primary outside corners this Sunday, Goff will likely continue that trend.
The Panthers have a couple of weapons to help the two corners. For starters, safety Nick Scott should be back on the field. Scott is the secondary play caller on the field and has an innate understanding of the defense, moving guys into the correct position before snaps. If Evans or Lee are uncertain about a call, Scott can get them in the right spot.
When Horn was on the field through the first three weeks, he played 38 snaps in the slot. He gave Carolina's defense flexibility thanks to his ability to switch from outside to the slot and vice versa, sometimes on the same play pre-snap. Now that he's sidelined, the Panthers will have to look to other guys to hold strong and provide some of that versatility as well.
The former will likely be Chau Smith-Wade, and the latter, Lee.
"Will played nickel last week as well, so he still gives us a little bit of optionality to go inside, get matchups, different things like that," explained Canales. "But Chau's played safety, nickel, corner. He's a guy that I love, a program guy; we drafted him. He's been here, stands for all the stuff that we love, and I'm counting on Chau to step up big for us."
Can Devin Lloyd's return spark the defense?
One man does not a defense make, and all things considered, the defense played well in Lloyd's absence last week in Cleveland, particularly in the second half. But Lloyd is the defensive captain for a reason, and his simple presence on the field can provide a spark.
After a calf injury sidelined him in Week 3, Lloyd was a full participant in practice all week and received no game designation, so he should be good to go on Sunday.
Even from the second level, Lloyd can provide a boost in the trenches. Controlling the line of scrimmage will be paramount this week, thanks to the Lions' talent at running back (more on that below) and their tendency to go for it on fourth down under Dan Campbell. Putting them in disadvantageous situations on early downs can make a world of difference.
The Panthers' four-man rush has generated a 32.8 percent pressure rate this season (just below the NFL average of 33.2 percent) after producing the lowest pressure rate in the league when rushing four in each of the last two seasons (2024: 23.6; 2025: 23.9). Their year-over-year increase of +8.9 percentage points from 2025 to 2026 is the largest in the NFL.
While Carolina has generated much more pressure, the sacks haven't always landed. They've recorded 7.0 sacks through three games, tied for 12th in the league. That is partly due to facing guys like Caleb Williams and Deshaun Watson.
Getting to Goff will be a huge part of putting the defense in good spots. And while the Lions offense is operating at a high level, having scored 30-plus points in the first three games for the first time in club history, Jared Goff isn't as mobile as the quarterbacks the Panthers faced in Week 1 and Week 3, and he's taken seven sacks in the Lions' first three games.
But he also hasn't thrown a pick.
"Jared Goff, a guy that I was with for four years who I have a lot of respect for," noted Evero (the two were together with the Rams). "Hell of an NFL quarterback."
Can Bryce Young stay at the top?
Entering Week 4, Bryce Young leads the NFL in total yards (939) and passing yards per game (313.0) and is tied for fifth in total passing touchdowns (seven). He also leads the NFL with 10.2 air yards per attempt and 17 deep pass attempts (20-plus air yards) this season.
He's completed nine of those passes, three more than any other quarterback, for a league-leading 289 yards – only Young and Josh Allen have eclipsed 200 yards on deep balls in 2026.
"I don't know how many times I could say it, that dude is good at football," expressed an animated Jalen Coker this week. "He is very, very good at football, and everyone's just paying attention now."
He is, in fact, showing himself to be very good at football through three games. Sunday night, he could have the chance to show just how good, even if working with a piecemeal receiving corps.
And this week, he's facing the 31st ranked overall defense (416.7 yards per game), and 32nd ranked passing defense (299.3 yards per game through the air). It's a secondary that, much like the Panthers this week, has had to patch itself together with Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox, and Kerby Joseph are all unavailable with injury. Additionally, corner D.J. Reed is questionable for Sunday with a rib injury.
The Lions have allowed a league-high 10 deep completions for 333 yards, 93 more than any other defense. They have conceded a 66.7 completion percentage (third-highest) and three touchdowns (second-most) on deep balls.
For the Panthers, Coker is officially listed as questionable after nursing a quad injury that popped up during the Browns game last week.
Having a night game means Coker has more time to heal, but Carolina is having to consider options should Coker not be available.
"We're going to have to gather more information about Jalen to see where that's headed," Canales said Friday. "Ja'seem Reed will come up and help (if Coker is unlikely). Last week we finished the game with Brycen Tremayne, made a couple of nice plays for us. David Moore was also up catching punts, and he can help us that way.
"If Jalen doesn't go, John Metchie III has practiced and is ready, because Jalen wasn't able to go fully a couple of the other days, and John was able to take some of his reps."
If Coker is on the field, Young will have his two top targets (along with Tetairoa McMillan) and the best duo in the league at deep shot. McMillan and Coker are the only pair of teammates in the NFL that have each recorded at least three receptions for 20-plus yards this season.
A couple of things could help Young and crew this week, whether Coker is on the field or Reed is elevated from the practice squad. One will be the running game. Granted, that's been a concern for three weeks.
Chuba Hubbard ranks 15th in the league in total rushing, with 184 yards on the ground, but the team is in the bottom half of the league, averaging 97.0 yards a game. Some of that is because the Panthers didn't have to lean on the run game the first two weeks. But when they needed it in Week 3, it arrived too little too late.
The weather could also force both the Panthers' and Lions' hands on Sunday, with a 95 percent chance of rain (though that tapers off closer to kickoff).
The Panthers have called pass plays on 67.9 percent of snaps this season, the third-highest rate in the NFL. A clip like that Sunday night could let Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tee off.
The Panthers' offensive line has allowed Young to be the most pressured quarterback in the league through three weeks.
Hutchinson has generated 20 pressures this season, tied for the second-most in the NFL, and leads the league with 110 pressures since the start of 2025. And he can do it from anywhere. Hutchinson is the only player in the NFL with at least 90 snaps on both the left edge (92) and right edge (91).
If Young can get the ball off quickly (helped by a running game to open things up), his receivers should have a height advantage over the Lions, and a record-setting one at that.
Five of the Panthers' seven most-targeted players stand 6-3 or taller, led by McMillan (6-5), Coker (6-3) and Darren Waller (6-6). In fact, the Panthers don't have a single receiver on the active roster or practice squad that is below 6'.
The Lions have no active defensive back taller than 6-0, with top corner D.J. Reed standing 5-9. The average height discrepancy between the Panthers' pass catchers and Lions DBs is 5.2 inches, which will be the third-largest in a game in the last decade if all currently active players are active on game day.
The Jahmyr Gibbs problem
Twice a year, the Panthers have the distinct pleasure (read: challenge) of facing Bijan Robinson. The versatile back can test and strain even the strongest of defensive fronts, thanks to his ability to strike anywhere on the field. But Carolina held Robinson to an output in the bottom half of his 2025 season and his lowest yet in 2026.
They'll have to lean on that experience and knowledge some this week, facing Jahmyr Gibbs.
And while Lloyd and others were sure to point out this week that it's not a copy-paste game plan because the Falcons and Lions offenses are different, some carryover remains from facing a versatile back who can also be used in the passing game.
"There's going to be aspects of that game plan that we would like to transfer over. They're similar in skill set. They're both great runners. They're both good as receivers. They're both good in protection," listed Evero.
"So they create a lot of challenges and problems, and we know that their coaches do a good job of getting to them, getting them to those featured spots, and so there'll certainly be aspects of the game plan that I would like to carry over."
When guys do get to Gibbs, they have to take him down at first hit. The Panthers have allowed 3.8 yards after contact per carry this season, the most in the NFL, including 4.5 per carry to running backs – no other defense has allowed four or more.
Gibbs, who does a lot of his work before contact (2.2 yards before, the fourth-most among RBs), has forced 29 missed tackles this season (2nd-most in the NFL) for a 34.9 percent missed-tackle-forced rate, far above his prior career high of 27.8 percent in 2024.
Gibbs has rushed between the tackles 37 times for 200 yards (tied for most in the NFL) and a touchdown this season. He has averaged 5.4 yards per carry on inside runs compared to just 3.8 outside the tackles, and his 16 first downs on carries between the tackles are six more than any other player.
The Panthers have allowed 5.1 yards per carry on runs between the tackles (sixth-most), but they have allowed opponents to convert first downs at the fifth-lowest rate (16.3 percent) and have allowed 1.0 yards before contact (NFL average: 1.2) on such carries.
The Special Teams Puzzle
The various injuries to Panthers starters mean coaches have to put together a whole new puzzle this week. It's not just about plugging Akayleb Evans into a defensive starter position, or Brycen Tremayne into the offense more if Coker can't play. Those moves also mean accounting for the snaps they normally play on special teams.
"Special teams generally has zero access to the defensive starters, especially a full-time corner. Occasionally there'll be a punt return role for that person. So, you're dealing with whoever's replacing the guys that moved up," special teams coordinator Tracy Smith explained this week.
"So Akayleb goes up; if he's starting this week, then he's off of special teams. He can't cover kicks for us, so we go with the next person. Same thing with a guy who's getting primary receiver reps.
"So Brycen got more, an increased amount, last week against Cleveland, so his special teams got cut basically in half. If he goes up another level, then it has to go down again. If he goes down, then he can come back; it's one of those things. So you just play the numbers; you try to make sure the guys are in condition to play the plays that we're asking them to play."
As Canales told reporters on Friday, the Panthers added Robert Rochell back to the practice squad for these exact reasons. Guys like Corey Thornton are also possibilities.
"We have to take care of them," said Canales of guys moving from special teams to the defense. "They're going to be out there for those defensive snaps, so we have to make sure other guys can help us. Glad we have guys like David Moore who can cover kicks. He can return and do some of those things. Brycen's still out there.
"So we still have to kind of figure out the whole puzzle with guys that we're kind of going day-to-day with right now to see if they can make it on Sunday; then that'll kind of determine how we do that."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4.