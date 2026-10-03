5 things to watch as Panthers head to prime time and focus on next man up

How will defensive backs fare against talented Lions receivers?

These Detroit receivers were always going to be a tough matchup. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams might not be as far along through three games as they were in seasons past, but they are still a duo that can wreck a game.

But the task got a little harder when both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were placed on injured reserve this week. Neither is season-ending, but rookie Will Lee III and veteran Akayleb Evans, who has started only one game in the last two seasons, will have to handle St. Brown, Williams, and tight end Sam LaPorta.

Lee has already seen a lot in his first three weeks. As a rookie, it's not surprising quarterbacks have tested him; he's been the most targeted Panthers defender (18 targets, 10 more than the next closest defensive back) and, as such, has allowed the most receptions (11) and yards (147). But he also hasn't allowed a touchdown and is tied for the eighth most passes defensed league-wide (4) through three weeks.

"He's been very, very receptive to the coaching," bragged defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of Lee. "Obviously, him and Akayleb are at different points in their careers in terms of the knowledge base and experience and all those things. And so Will is still catching up, but every day he's gaining ground, so I'm really proud of the way he's working, and I know he's excited about this opportunity as well."