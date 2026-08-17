5 things to know about Darren Waller

Initially retired before returning in style

After almost a decade in the league, Waller decided to retire in June of 2024. He had spent the previous season with the New York Giants and spent part of the year on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

A year later, the then-32-year-old realized he wasn't done. He returned to football and joined the Miami Dolphins (as part of a trade with the Giants), making his debut in Week 4. In his first game back since January of 2024, Waller pulled in three receptions for 27 yards, two of those for touchdowns. He finished the season appearing in nine games, pulling in 24 receptions for 283 yards and six touchdowns.