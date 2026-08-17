Panthers add Darren Waller, make corresponding roster moves

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have added veteran tight end Darren Waller, the team announced on Monday.

In a corresponding move, offensive lineman Josh Gray was waived. The team also waived outside linebacker Nick Hampton with an injury settlement.

Waller, a 10 year veteran, is a Pro Bowler and was first among all tight ends in 2020 with 107 receptions and second among tight ends with 1,196 yards behind only Travis Kelce.

Since 2019, Waller has brought in 356 receptions for 4,229 yards with 24 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and was named as an alternate in 2019. He retired ahead of the 2024 season, but decided to come out of retirement in 2025.