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Panthers add Darren Waller, make corresponding roster moves

Aug 17, 2026 at 10:27 AM
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Kassidy Hill
Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller catches a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller catches a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have added veteran tight end Darren Waller, the team announced on Monday.

In a corresponding move, offensive lineman Josh Gray was waived. The team also waived outside linebacker Nick Hampton with an injury settlement.

Waller, a 10 year veteran, is a Pro Bowler and was first among all tight ends in 2020 with 107 receptions and second among tight ends with 1,196 yards behind only Travis Kelce.

Since 2019, Waller has brought in 356 receptions for 4,229 yards with 24 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and was named as an alternate in 2019. He retired ahead of the 2024 season, but decided to come out of retirement in 2025.

After returning from retirement, he played in nine games last season for the Miami Dolphins. During that time, he brought in 24 receptions for 283 yards and six touchdowns.

PHOTOS | Panthers at Bills | Game Action Gallery | August 15, 2026

Check out some of the best shots from the Panthers game against the Buffalo Bills on August 15.

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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Kyle Trask is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Kyle Trask is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Miles Davis are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Miles Davis are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Bobby Brown III and Austin Corbett are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Bobby Brown III and Austin Corbett are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Montrell Johnson Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Montrell Johnson Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Montrell Johnson Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Montrell Johnson Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Austin Corbett is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Austin Corbett is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Bobby Brown III and Austin Corbett are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Bobby Brown III and Austin Corbett are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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