Introducing the Secondary Functions project

In 2024, Horn and Jackson played over 85 percent of the defensive snaps together, with Jackson inching close to 99 percent of the total defensive snaps. The safety unit went through flux that year, alongside Scott's hamstring injury, limiting him to around 27 of the defensive snaps that season.

But the trio, thanks to their time on task and Scott's knowledge of the defense, practically lived on the field together in 2025. Last season, all played 90 percent or more of the total defensive snaps: Horn (90.3 percent) was fourth on the team in total snaps, Scott was second (97.9 percent), and Jackson was first (98.5 percent). Only Tre'von Moehrig — the Panthers versatile piece in the middle — was on the field as much (third with 93.6 percent). The next closest to the group played 132 snaps less than Horn.

Moehrig's use in this defense is an impressive case study in and of itself. We're focusing on the triangle points for now. And to understand how they work together, you have to appreciate how they think.