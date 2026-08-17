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Introducing the Secondary Functions project

Aug 17, 2026 at 07:56 AM
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Kassidy Hill
Go inside the minds of Jaycee Horn, Nick Scott, and Mike Jackson to learn how the "triangle" of the Panthers defense uses different approaches to contain opponents.
Go inside the minds of Jaycee Horn, Nick Scott, and Mike Jackson to learn how the "triangle" of the Panthers defense uses different approaches to contain opponents.

CHARLOTTE — There is a triangle creating a perimeter around the Carolina Panthers defense. Many parts move within it, all vital to the overall success of the unit. Each of the eleven points has a job, a role, a purpose it plays when on the field, none more important than the other. But they must exist within this triangle, the steady points that establish containment for opponents.

The rules of geometry dictate the three points of a triangle must be constant. The length of the edges can change, therefore adjusting the angles and how they move in relation to each other…as long as there remain three steady points.

For the Panthers, those three points are Jaycee Horn, Nick Scott, and Mike Jackson.

"They have been the constant in our room," said defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley.

The Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

In 2024, Horn and Jackson played over 85 percent of the defensive snaps together, with Jackson inching close to 99 percent of the total defensive snaps. The safety unit went through flux that year, alongside Scott's hamstring injury, limiting him to around 27 of the defensive snaps that season.

But the trio, thanks to their time on task and Scott's knowledge of the defense, practically lived on the field together in 2025. Last season, all played 90 percent or more of the total defensive snaps: Horn (90.3 percent) was fourth on the team in total snaps, Scott was second (97.9 percent), and Jackson was first (98.5 percent). Only Tre'von Moehrig — the Panthers versatile piece in the middle — was on the field as much (third with 93.6 percent). The next closest to the group played 132 snaps less than Horn.

Moehrig's use in this defense is an impressive case study in and of itself. We're focusing on the triangle points for now. And to understand how they work together, you have to appreciate how they think.

Cooley calls Horn and Jackson his risk takers, though they approach those risks in vastly different ways. Scott is his glue guy. And then, as Cooley explains, "they all just balance each other out."

Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn edited

They balance each other not because of the kind of athletes they are, though, but rather the kind of thinkers they are.

In 1921, Swiss psychologist Carl Jung published Psychological Types, a study of the four functions of consciousness. This would become the base of countless personality typology systems, most famously, Myers-Briggs.

Jung shaped the idea that we approach the day with a dominant and a secondary (auxiliary) function. Dominant functions control our personality and how we first perceive a situation. In football, a dominant function would be the called play, relying on reps and film study.

Secondary functions, according to Jung, serve as a balance to our dominant functions. They are often the inverse of the first, allowing us to tap into our subconscious and interact with the world fully. Secondary functions are often employed in high-stress situations…such as a football game.

At their core, Cooley sums up his three constants as such: "Nick's going to probably talk the most (on the field). Mike's going to think the most and then Jaycee's going to do the most."

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers

Horn is the instinctive risk taker. He's aware of all the variables, but trusts his gut more than anything. He's not afraid to take on the house, and he often wins.

Jackson is always thinking four steps ahead, biding his time and baiting his opponent into a trap.

If those two are the yin and yang, Scott is the scales of justice between them, ensuring proper communication and backup to keep them balanced.

Over the course of this project, we will focus on each of those personality traits, how they shape each player's game, and how they work together for the betterment of the Carolina Panthers.

Explore the Secondary Functions Project from its home page.

The Maverick: Jaycee Horn (August 17)

The Multiplier: Nick Scott (August 18)

The Master: Mike Jackson (August 19)

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