The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation commits $3.4 million, expands partnership with Vision To Learn in the Carolinas

"We are proud to deepen our commitment to Vision To Learn and help bring essential no-cost eye care to more students in-need across the Carolinas," said David and Nicole Tepper. "Access to eye care is a basic need, and one that can make a meaningful difference in a child's ability to succeed in the classroom. Through this partnership, we're working to remove barriers for families and give students the support they need to reach their full potential."

Vision To Learn operates the most comprehensive and cost-effective school-based program for children's eye care in the country. The Teppers have championed Vision To Learn's work in the Carolinas since 2019, and this $3.4 million expansion builds on that foundation – including a $1.5 million multiyear commitment announced in 2024 that brought Vision To Learn resources to Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Charleston Counties. To date, DNTF has committed more than $5.2 million to Vision To Learn since the relationship began, now reaching four regions across the Carolinas: Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Charleston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greenville-Spartanburg. As of August 2026, Vision To Learn has facilitated 165,764 eye screenings, completed 56,641 eye exams, and provided 50,426 pairs of glasses to students in the Carolinas through this partnership.