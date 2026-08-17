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Play(s) of the Day: Jalen Coker and Casey Washington both bring in highlight catches

Aug 17, 2026 at 06:27 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Bryce Young and Jalen Coker are seen during PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and Jalen Coker are seen during PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Training camp is about getting better across the board. It's about strengthening depth and ensuring anyone who might need to step up can step up.

So it's fitting, in a way, that there were two plays of the day from the Panthers Monday practice, from two different ends of the offensive depth chart.

During a 7-on-7 drill, quarterback Kyle Trask was leading the third-team offense. These are the guys who get fewer reps and therefore have to make an impression with the ones they do have. Trask and Casey Washington did just that during their opportunity.

Trask had pressure coming up the middle, so he moved the pocket to his right, set his feet again, and then waited. For a full second, he stood with his feet planted and the ball still in his hand, but his eyes followed downfield, and it was easy to see what he was waiting for. Because coming down the left sideline was Washington, one-on-one against Cam Miller.

The receiver looked back, saw the quarterback's eyes on him, and escaped around the defender who had been on his back most of the route. Once Trask saw Washington begin to break free, he let it fly.

Washington rewarded the trust with an in-stride end zone catch for the "score."

Casey Washington is seen during PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

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During a full-team drill, Bryce Young and his trustworthy receiver, Jalen Coker, rounded out the Play of the Day contenders.

Coaches often mismatch units during early team drills so guys can get some experience playing with the starters if needed in a game. That meant when Young rolled to the right for the play, big man Lee Hunter saw his chance and slipped by rookie offensive lineman Albert Reese.

Hunter rushed towards Young, but the shifty quarterback saw him in time and scampered back the other way. From there, he was able to do what he does best: make off-platform throws.

He sent one deep to the outside, where Coker — who had already made one great adjustment for a catch earlier in the drill — peeled away from Jaycee Horn and sped up to take care of his quarterback. He palmed the ball for a one-handed catch, bounced it to himself, and quickly secured it.

Jalen Coker is seen during PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

After the defense was able to force a fumble on Coker last week, they've been relentless in trying to do so again. Nick Scott met Coker just after the catch and punched at the ball, but the receiver learned his lesson a week ago and held on tight to the ground.

The adjustment and confidence from Coker is an example of how he's become so important to this offense. But the poise to escape the rush and make the throw in the first place is one of the first things about Young that stood out to new acquisition, tight end Darren Waller.

"Super composed, man," said Waller of his new quarterback. "You see the heat out here, so many elements. There's the portions of the practice the defense was really getting after him.

"But you don't see any type of emotional fluctuation from him, and I feel like that's the kind of composure you need from the quarterback position. I feel like different arm angles and throws pushing the ball down the field, just weathering adversity from what I saw today. I was very impressed by him."

PHOTOS | Panthers at Bills | Game Action Gallery | August 15, 2026

Check out some of the best shots from the Panthers game against the Buffalo Bills on August 15.

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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Kyle Trask is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Kyle Trask is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Robert Rochell, Miles Davis, Kyle Trask and Stone Forsythe are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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LB Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Miles Davis are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Bobby Brown III and Austin Corbett are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Bobby Brown III and Austin Corbett are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Casey Washington are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Montrell Johnson Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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John Metchie III and Montrell Johnson Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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John Metchie III and Montrell Johnson Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Austin Corbett is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Austin Corbett is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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Bobby Brown III and Austin Corbett are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

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