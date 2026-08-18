 Skip to main content
Advertising

All eyes on "the trenches" this week in Jacksonville

Aug 18, 2026 at 04:46 PM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When Panthers head coach Dave Canales read the epitaph on Saturday's preseason loss at Buffalo, he began with one of the oldest football cliches.

"The story was in the trenches," he said after his first offense went three-and-out on three straight series and called it a day. ​

For the Panthers, that's been an adjustment throughout the summer, and the absence of starting guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis just magnified that last weekend.

Keep in mind, this is still a team without both starting tackles — Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, who will miss regular season time — in addition to the short-term shortages they experienced last week.

The Panthers are fortunate to have replacement tackles like Rasheed Walker (a three-year starter for the Packers) and Monroe Freeling (their first-round pick), and Hunt and Lewis are expected to be back on the field this week.

So as rough as last week's start might have been, it ought to get better soon, based on the evidence Canales has seen with his own two eyes.​

T Rasheed Walker, Monroe Freeling, QB Bryce Young and RB Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers Training camp on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers

Related Links

"Well, I mean, I wish people could see what's happening in practice; we're beating the crap out of each other out here," Canales said Monday, after another fully padded practice. "Last week we practiced four out of five days, really physical practices, and one of the first times I've had to like step in front of the room and say, hey, we need to bring these things back a little bit in some situations because of the tempo and how we're playing that way.

"In the game, the plan was to get no more than three series. The plan was to get them out of the game at the first quarter. I would have liked it to have looked different. I would have liked for the guys to extend drives, get some points, and see what's been happening out here come alive in the game. They're going to get another opportunity to do that this week."

Again, this week it should look different.

Without Hunt and Lewis, the Panthers started Chandler Zavala and Brady Christensen, who was appearing in his first game since tearing his Achilles last October. They did not have their best games, but Canales retains a trust based on time. ​

Joe Gilbert and Brady Christensen are seen during during Fan Fest on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"These are guys we know," he said. "I'm expecting what we've always gotten out of Chandler and Brady, guys who can step in and fill multiple roles, and they've done a good job. They've done that well, so we'll just continue to push those guys, put them in different situations."

One of the first visible differences in practice this week was with Hunt and Lewis back, Zavala and Christensen were working in different spots.

Zavala was at center with the second line Monday, and Christensen was at left tackle (his college position). But Christensen has started at all five line spots during his time with the team. (Jake Curhan and rookie Albert Reese, who has also played tackle this camp, were the second guards on Monday.)

That's a lot of movement for a unit that's built on continuity, something they didn't enjoy last year, with 10 different starting lineups in the first 13 games, and 11 for the season.

Center Luke Fortner, brought in to replace the departed Cade Mays and Austin Corbett, acknowledged that it wasn't their best day, which is easier to recognize than accept.

"We didn't perform well; I think that's clear from the tape and the stats and how we did in those first few plays there," Fortner said. "I think we just got to improve playing as a group, and I know it's cliché and coachspeak, and it's coachspeak for a reason, right? As you guys know in this league, you hope for no injury, but injury happens, and no matter who runs out there on game day, we've got to be able to play well together. So I think the more and more reps we've gotten, the extra game, and thankfully that was only a preseason one.

"We've got plenty of time, so more reps."

Damien Lewis, Luke Fortner and Robert Hunt are seen during Carolina Panthers Mandatory Mini Camp on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

That's why this week's joint practice with the Jaguars will be a valuable indicator for what it's actually supposed to look like. It's no accident that the inside run drills on Monday looked better with $150 million worth of guards in Hunt and Lewis back on the field.

"I think they're super important," Fortner said of the reps they'll get at the Jaguars facility and in Friday's game. "I think they're almost as important as those preseason games. I think getting out there versus another live defense, and you haven't gone against them, you get to spend a little time studying them pre-practice and everything, but to be able to go out there and get those live reps is just as important as any of those preseason games."

And for the Panthers' offensive line, every rep will be an important one, as they prepare for the adjustments which inevitably come.

PHOTOS | Training camp x PAL joint practice | 8/17

On Monday, the Panthers were joined by the local Police Athletic League (PAL) Panthers for a scrimmage at Bank of America Stadium.

AS303704
1 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS104925
2 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304286
3 / 51
PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 51

PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
AS105181
5 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS105235
6 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS105431
7 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS105462
8 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS105489
9 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS105593
10 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS105666
11 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS105971
12 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS106032
13 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS106110
14 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS106499
15 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS106637
16 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS106847_1
17 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS106895
18 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205238
19 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303313
20 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303456
21 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303524
22 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303597
23 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB103074
24 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB103084
25 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB103086
26 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB103095
27 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB103106
28 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB103129
29 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB103140
30 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB103165
31 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB103210
32 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB208827
33 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB208873
34 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB208982
35 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB209003
36 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB209115
37 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB209172
38 / 51
Cassie Baker
CB302360
39 / 51
Cassie Baker
SB308261
40 / 51
Sarah Boeke
SB308319
41 / 51
Sarah Boeke
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 51

Tetairoa McMillan is seen during PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
SB308437
43 / 51
Sarah Boeke
SB308459
44 / 51
Sarah Boeke
SB308551
45 / 51
Sarah Boeke
SB308595
46 / 51
Sarah Boeke
PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
47 / 51

PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
48 / 51

PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
49 / 51

Bryce Young is seen during PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tywone Malone, Derrick Brown, Dave Canales, Parker Petersen, Chandler Zavala, Martez Poynter, Elijah Cooks, Andrew Stein, Jaelan Phillips, Jake Curhan and Chuba Hubbard are seen during PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
50 / 51

Tywone Malone, Derrick Brown, Dave Canales, Parker Petersen, Chandler Zavala, Martez Poynter, Elijah Cooks, Andrew Stein, Jaelan Phillips, Jake Curhan and Chuba Hubbard are seen during PAL Unified Practice during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Monday, Aug 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
AS205786
51 / 51
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Play(s) of the Day: Jalen Coker and Casey Washington both bring in highlight catches

The two Panthers receivers both had their own moment on Monday, hauling in impressive catches that required a lot of trust from their respective quarterbacks at the time.

news

Training Camp Observations: Hottest day yet prepares Panthers for Jacksonville

The Panthers got a good taste of what they can expect in Florida this week, as they get starters ready for a joint practice and a preseason game. Plus more on Darren Waller, Pop Warner friends, injury updates, and more.

news

It was a long summer for Darren Waller, but call from the Panthers was worth the wait

The veteran tight end got a special call on a special day, asking him to join a team whose resilience he saw first-hand last season.

news

5 things to know about Darren Waller

The Panthers added a veteran tight end this week, one who brings a dynamic resume and background. Learn more about Darren Waller with these five things to know.

news

Panthers add Darren Waller, make corresponding roster moves

Waller joins the Panthers after 10-plus years in the league, bringing veteran experience to the tight end position.

news

Introducing the Secondary Functions project

Go inside the minds of Jaycee Horn, Nick Scott, and Mike Jackson to learn how the "triangle" of the Panthers defense uses different approaches to contain opponents.

news

Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips make instant impact on defense in debut

The linebacker and signal-caller and pass-rusher only played a quarter, but showed flashes of what the Panthers wanted to see from their big-ticket free agent additions.

news

Ja'seem Reed becoming a receiver every Panthers quarterback can trust

The young receiver has shown up in both preseason games for the Panthers, thanks to a budding trust and confidence from all three of his quarterbacks.

news

For Jonathon Brooks, his return was an "emotional" one

The Panthers didn't run the way they wanted to in a 29-14 loss at Buffalo, but Jonathon Brooks was able to walk out on his own two feet, and that was significant after his last two seasons.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall on the road to the Bills

The Panthers first-teamers got a little over a quarter of action, with the defense having a better start. With Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd making their debuts, you could see their impact.

news

Jonathon Brooks plays into the second quarter in his preseason debut

The Panthers running back touched the ball on four of the nine snaps by the first offense, in Saturday's preseason debut at Buffalo.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising