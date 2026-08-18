All eyes on "the trenches" this week in Jacksonville

"We didn't perform well; I think that's clear from the tape and the stats and how we did in those first few plays there," Fortner said. "I think we just got to improve playing as a group, and I know it's cliché and coachspeak, and it's coachspeak for a reason, right? As you guys know in this league, you hope for no injury, but injury happens, and no matter who runs out there on game day, we've got to be able to play well together. So I think the more and more reps we've gotten, the extra game, and thankfully that was only a preseason one.