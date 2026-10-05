Rapid Reactions: Panthers deliver in prime time, beating Lions with big-play offense

CHARLOTTE — As it turns out, the Panthers are ready for prime time.

And they're not afraid to get in a shootout.

The Panthers beat the Lions 32-26 in their first Sunday Night Football appearance in over a decade, and they did it with the kind of balanced offense they've been looking for all season.

And they rose to the moment, with "Keep Pounding" chants happening organically, and a few "MVP" chants along the way for quarterback Bryce Young.