CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some depth at tight end on Tuesday.
The team signed tight end Joshua Simon to the practice squad.
Simon, who played at Western Kentucky and South Carolina, has spent time with the Falcons and Commanders' practice squads.
In 2024, his final season in college, he led the Gamecocks with 40 catches for 519 yards and seven touchdowns.
The team had a spot open on the practice squad after signing cornerback Marco Wilson to the active roster on Monday.
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints.