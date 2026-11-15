From his pregame speech to all the plays, Chuba Hubbard carried his team Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Chuba Hubbard isn't a big say-stuff guy; he's more of a do-stuff guy.

And Sunday, in a game the Panthers had to win, he did it from start to finish.

"I mean, shoot, he willed that game for us," his best friend on the team, Tommy Tremble, said, and it wasn't an understatement after Hubbard had 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-17 win at New Orleans.

Tremble has seen the work for years. Sunday, the tight end who entered in the same draft class saw it coming early in the day, when Hubbard broke character a bit and talked to the entire team about the importance of the moment.

"Dude, he's the heart and soul of this team," Tremble said. "He's a guy that puts work in every single day and it shows up and does the most. He was harping all week; we've got to execute. We've got to do it. He gave a pregame speech and everything, and he put his money where his mouth is, man. It's something that's amazing to see as a leader of this locker room.

"He was talking about this means something to everyone, man. This is something that we've got to go get because we put the work in for it, and he's the guy that puts the work in, and it shows. He didn't just say those empty words. He said it with conviction, and he meant it, and he showed up when it mattered most, and that's something that you can't coach, man.