Four takeaways from Friday, including Dave Canales on Jaelan Phillips' return, and more

Jackson and Brooks doubtful

They were originally listed as full participants on Wednesday, but that was a clerical error when the team filed the report. Since Wednesday was a walk-through, and those two were limited to scout team reps, they were changed to a limited participation designation, and the league and the Saints were made aware of the distinction in advance.

They still have this week and two more to practice before the team has to make a decision to activate them, and Canales said he saw good progress from both Jackson and Brooks.

"Mike and JB had a great week, a great start, to get out there and get on the grass," Canales said. "Again, will they be able to be up this Sunday? We kind of have to figure that part out. But the goal was to get them out there, push them, get them to some top speeds, start building some capacity. So right now, you know, their status is what it is.