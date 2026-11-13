Four takeaways from Friday, including Dave Canales on Jaelan Phillips' return, and more

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Dave Canales sounded positive about the progress of outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and he's very confident that the recent changes on defense won't be a big deal for him if he's able to play this week.
Phillips has missed the last three weeks after reaggravating a hamstring strain, and he's listed as questionable on the injury report after practicing fully on Friday.
"He looks great," Canales said. "He had a great week of practice. He feels confident. He's excited about getting back out there."
When he gets back, he'll be operating in a different environment than the one he left.
After changing defensive coordinators after the Green Bay game, interim Todd Wash has used a more attacking front, with 4-3 influences, even though it's not a total transition.
Canales said that part wasn't going to be a big deal for Phillips.
"It's no different, you know, when we're in four-down nickel, our OLBs are defensive ends in that regard," he said. "So that's a lot of carryover there. When we're in base defense, the guys are going to be asked to basically fill the same type of roles.
"He's had experience in multiple schemes, so the changes aren't so drastic, you know, for the OLBs."
When he gets back, he'll be operating in a different environment than the one he left.
After changing defensive coordinators after the Green Bay game, interim Todd Wash has used a more attacking front, with 4-3 influences, even though it's not a total transition.
Canales said that part wasn't going to be a big deal for Phillips.
"It's no different, you know, when we're in four-down nickel, our OLBs are defensive ends in that regard," he said. "So that's a lot of carryover there. When we're in base defense, the guys are going to be asked to basically fill the same type of roles.
"He's had experience in multiple schemes, so the changes aren't so drastic, you know, for the OLBs."
Jackson and Brooks doubtful
Of the four players in their windows to return from injured reserve, two are listed as questionable on the injury report — offensive lineman Brady Christensen and wide receiver Xavier Legette. But cornerback Mike Jackson and running back Jonathon Brooks were listed as doubtful.
They were originally listed as full participants on Wednesday, but that was a clerical error when the team filed the report. Since Wednesday was a walk-through, and those two were limited to scout team reps, they were changed to a limited participation designation, and the league and the Saints were made aware of the distinction in advance.
They still have this week and two more to practice before the team has to make a decision to activate them, and Canales said he saw good progress from both Jackson and Brooks.
"Mike and JB had a great week, a great start, to get out there and get on the grass," Canales said. "Again, will they be able to be up this Sunday? We kind of have to figure that part out. But the goal was to get them out there, push them, get them to some top speeds, start building some capacity. So right now, you know, their status is what it is.
"I think the communication error was that we were in a walk-through mode on Wednesday, so you can't designate that as an actual full practice, although they did participate in all the things. We had an individual period that was full speed; they did all of that, but I think that's correct."
Trust still there for Fitzgerald
Though Ryan Fitzgerald is still early in his career, he has established a reputation with Carolina as a steady, dependable kicker, even in the most tense situations. Against the Broncos in Week 9, Fitzgerald missed his first field goal of the year, and is now 13-of-14 on those attempts.
He missed five all of last season, going 24-of-29.
He has, however, missed five points after attempts.
"He missed his first field goal the other day," acknowledged Canales. "Other than that, they've been PATs for whatever reason.
"There's conversations that (special teams coordinator) Tracy (Smith) has with him and certainly JJ Jansen and Sam Martin have been around guys all the time and so there's a lot of support for Ryan there."
Smith told reporters on Thursday that Fitzgerald has been working on a few technique things to "get him as clean as possible," and that the fact that all of his misses this season have looked similar actually makes it easier to address the problem.
"It's how many times you can hit your best swing and get it to go as straight as possible. So yeah, always looking at that," said Smith.
"There's good and bad about having the same miss. If you have the same miss, you have the same issue that you can continue to work on and get right as many as possible. It's easier to help a guy who has the same miss than one who has a variety of them, you know, that kind of thing.
"So it's been encouraging. He's had a nice week of practice this week."
As a rookie, Fitzgerald had four game-winning field goals, something that isn't quickly forgotten. The Panthers trust that whatever has caused a few PATs and one field goal to go wide this season can be addressed.
"I trust Ryan," said Canales. "I trust Ryan to be able to go out there and nail the field goals that we need him to, and for the PAT process and all that, that's something that he's working through, but this is a guy that we've counted on that's come through for us, and I expect he'll do that again."
Every receiver ready for special teams call-up
A team can only have so many guys on the roster for game days: 48, to be exact. That means a lot of roster math goes into who gets called up from the practice squad, who might get activated off injured reserve, and who can do what on special teams.
The Panthers are likely to elevate a corner or two again this week against the Saints, and they have a handful of guys on IR who could be activated at any time over the next two weeks. That means those who might normally contribute on special teams might not have a roster spot for game day. That, in turn, means everyone needs to be ready if an injury or situation calls for it, especially the receivers on the 53-man roster.
"Well, they haven't had to play primary roles on special teams," admitted Canales on Friday before continuing, "(but) they all take reps. They're in the meetings because you only get so many guys on game day. So the guys have to be available and ready to help out in different ways."
Jalen Coker has stepped in at punt return this season, breaking off two returns for 49 yards, including a 36-yarder at Atlanta. And one day, teased Canales, you might see more starting receivers back there.
"Who knows? You may see TMac (Tetairoa McMillan) returning punts someday; if it came down to that, he would be ready to catch those balls. I'd certainly be suggesting a fair catch in that situation," joked Canales.
John Metchie III and Xavier Legette have also spent time at returner this season, and McMillan has practiced the role. Running backs Trevor Etienne and Anthony Tyus III have taken over the starting roles in that regard. Should a situation ever arise, though, Canales knows his receivers are ready.
"The guys practice these things, and so they're ready for it because we understand we only get so many guys on game day."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.