Jaelan Phillips eager to get back into this defense, with a "simple" list of requirements

While Phillips downplayed the difference in the previous 3-4 he was running (which had its roots in the same defense he played in Philadelphia last year), this isn't necessarily anything new to him.

"I think he'll do pretty good," Jones said. "I think he should go out there and do what he does. I thought it was a pretty, pretty easy transition for me. It didn't take me too long. I felt like I did pretty good. I felt really adjusted to it, felt comfortable right away.

"It shouldn't be a problem for him. He has the athleticism to play free and go get it."

Phillips said watching Jones flourish on one edge last week had him excited to be part of this set-up.

"I mean, he's always had the potential to be doing that," Phillips said of Jones. "And obviously with injuries and different situations and a lot of times he kind of selflessly bumps inside to give guys some opportunities and stuff like that.