Jaelan Phillips eager to get back into this defense, with a "simple" list of requirements

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a different defensive coordinator than the last time Jaelan Phillips played in a game.
But as he views it, the job can only be so different.
"I think there are little things here and there," Phillips said on Thursday. "But in general, sack the quarterback, stop the run, set the edge.
"So it's kind of simple."
It might be simple, but it's not necessarily easy.
The Panthers have missed the kind of pressure Phillips can create during his three-game absence because of a hamstring injury.
He had 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits during the first five games he played. Without Phillips, they had a single sack and four quarterback hits in three games, with Patrick Jones II reeling in the sack last week against the Broncos.
So from the personnel standpoint, they hope he can make an immediate difference, as long as the physical part is taken care of.
"I mean, he looked great before, and he's just going to pick back up where he left off," linebacker Devin Lloyd said. "The big thing with him is just making sure that he's feeling healthy and confident, you know, as far as his injury and everything, but yeah, I expect once he gets back out there, to make the same impact he's always made.
"He's a hell of a player, and we'll definitely be happy to have him back."
While Phillips downplayed the difference in the previous 3-4 he was running (which had its roots in the same defense he played in Philadelphia last year), this isn't necessarily anything new to him.
"I think he'll do pretty good," Jones said. "I think he should go out there and do what he does. I thought it was a pretty, pretty easy transition for me. It didn't take me too long. I felt like I did pretty good. I felt really adjusted to it, felt comfortable right away.
"It shouldn't be a problem for him. He has the athleticism to play free and go get it."
Phillips said watching Jones flourish on one edge last week had him excited to be part of this set-up.
"I mean, he's always had the potential to be doing that," Phillips said of Jones. "And obviously with injuries and different situations and a lot of times he kind of selflessly bumps inside to give guys some opportunities and stuff like that.
"So when he is able to get reps on the edge, I think you see how effective he can be, and it's exciting to see him be able to play that well, but it doesn't surprise any of us. I mean, he's a monster, so yeah, it was fun."
Of course, Phillips is not completely in the clear, and defensive coordinator Todd Wash offered a self-deprecating hedge when asked about his return, along with others, including Will Lee and Mike Jack, who got back on the practice field.
"A lot of people think because I was in college so long that I am a doctor, but I'm not," Wash cracked. "But they're out there practicing; that's way above me, . . . I'm just so encouraged that they're out on the grass, they're able to work, they're able to get reps that they need to get better in our system.
"And when they play, I think we're going to see, obviously, some good players out on the grass, and we're excited as coaches when they get out there."
Phillips was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, after he was a full participant on Wednesday's when it was just a walk-through. That's also a reflection of the fact that they were in full pads Thursday, and they want to be careful with Phillips.
He was coming back from a hamstring issue suffered in Week 4 against the Lions, and then after the bye week, he aggravated it in his first game back against the Eagles. That's led them to take a cautious approach with a player who can make a significant difference.
"Yeah, it's pretty tough because it's like you start gaining confidence on it and then you might be a little overconfident with the case and reaggravate it," Phillips said. "And then it's kind of like the mental block as well as obviously the physical aspect of it. It's just frustrating. It's a tedious process, but it's not the first, however."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.