Around the NFC South: Another topsy-turvy week after Week 9

New Orleans Saints: Early dogfight turns into overtime, 23-22 win

The Saints have found themselves in close games all season, and even overtime thrillers. On Sunday, overtime broke their way with a 23-22 win over the Cleveland Browns, their first home win of the season.

The game started as a rock fight, with nothing but defense and field goals. With just over five minutes to play in regulation, the two teams had combined for five field goals and no touchdowns. Then Shedeur Sanders, in his first start of the season, found KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown that started to break things open.

The Saints, not to be denied, answered with a touchdown drive in the final minute of regulation. Running back Audric Estimé, signed off waivers on November 3 to spark what has been an anemic rushing attack, did just that with 15 rushes for 72 yards and the touchdown.

Estimé was with the Saints for the second half of last season. After claiming him just last week, coach Kellen Moore said the plan wasn't to play the running back this week, but to give him time to catch up. But in practice this week, Estimé showed he still remembered the playbook and that he was ready.