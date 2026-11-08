Panthers defense showed aggression but targeting third-down improvement

CHARLOTTE — Derrick Brown held up his right hand, his thumb and his forefinger just a smidge apart.
"I feel like we're just right there," Brown said, passion lacing the voice of the team captain after a post-game interview in which he'd done his best to remain calm for over two minutes. "We got to go get it."
For much of Sunday, it did feel like the Panthers were just "right there." Then a ball would bounce in a weird way, whether on an interception in the end zone that arguably changed the course of the game, or a late Broncos fumble that bounced just enough for Denver to maintain possession, en route to a 26-21 win that dropped Carolina to 3-5, their third loss in a row.
"We need to worry about the next game only," continued Brown. "Getting better as a unit, and getting better as a team
This was the Panthers' first game under interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash, promoted from defensive line coach ahead of the Week 9 matchup. Wash promised during the week that his units would be aggressive, and that mindset was apparent from the opening snap on defense.
"He said we're going to go play in their face, smell their breath when we plan press coverage," shared corner Corey Thornton, who had three passes defensed an an interception in his season debut.
Added linebacker Devin Lloyd, "I'm pretty sure you guys saw a lot more press, a lot more guys down challenging receivers, making them earn everything, and that's kind of what we want to happen, and that's what happened today."
That aggressive nature came with penalties at times. The Panthers outpaced the Broncos in total yardage and first downs, but Denver was awarded six first downs via penalty. After Denver moved downfield on their opening two drives to go up 10-0, the defense settled in and forced a punt and an interception on the next two drives.
"I mean, I think that's just how it played out," said Lloyd. "We felt pretty good. A lot of it did come down to third down, just getting off the field, and then, as we talked about earlier, just the game of momentum, riding the highs of that momentum, but I guess you could say that it's just more so, we felt good as a defense."
The coaching change came during a mini-bye for the Panthers, but as Tershawn Wharton pointed out, NFL practice rules meant they still had only three practices with their new play caller, and as those practices build, so will the defense.
"Aggressive," said coach Dave Canales of what he saw from Wash's first game as the Panthers defensive play caller. "Really was trying to mix it with some different personnels, letting our guys play fast.
"I was really pleased with that and saw some good energy from the group. But there's some things we got to sort out. I'm sure we'll watch the film and, there's some wrinkles and some calls and things that we could be on the same page on."
Lloyd, who wears the green dot, spent extra time with Wash this week, each learning how the other likes to see and hear things during a game so that the operation could be smooth, which it was.
"It was good. Got the play call in," shared Lloyd. "It was always urgent. Got the play call in quick. Communication was good today."
And the aggressiveness paid off, holding Denver to 82 rushing yards and five tackles for loss.
"I feel like a lot of guys played on (the Broncos') side of the line of scrimmage in the run game," said Wharton. "Feel like we contained the run. I think we were attacking."
But those numbers, despite being the best the Panthers defense has posted in three weeks, mean nothing when the end result is still a loss.
"I think we definitely were aggressive, played in the backfield a lot. Shit, it just comes down to execution. We got to be better execution wise, and just get ready to keep going," said Brown.
"It may have felt better number-wise, but when you lose, it still sucks. So, at the end of the day, I care less about it. I just want to win."
It was an AFC loss, and not currently detrimental in the standings. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are still set to return, even if a firm timetable isn't currently available. And there's a division game on tap. And with a blueprint of what being aggressive can do, this is a defense that feels better prepared for the second half of a season.
"We're never going to hang our heads," promised Wharton. "Losing three games sucks, but (we were) one play away from making that game today a difference maker. So, you know, we go back in, pay attention to details, and we fix it."
Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Broncos in Week 9.