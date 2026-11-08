Panthers defense showed aggression but targeting third-down improvement

But those numbers, despite being the best the Panthers defense has posted in three weeks, mean nothing when the end result is still a loss.

"I think we definitely were aggressive, played in the backfield a lot. Shit, it just comes down to execution. We got to be better execution wise, and just get ready to keep going," said Brown.

"It may have felt better number-wise, but when you lose, it still sucks. So, at the end of the day, I care less about it. I just want to win."

It was an AFC loss, and not currently detrimental in the standings. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are still set to return, even if a firm timetable isn't currently available. And there's a division game on tap. And with a blueprint of what being aggressive can do, this is a defense that feels better prepared for the second half of a season.