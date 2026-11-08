Chuba Hubbard's consistent approach has him back on track for a big year

But Hubbard, again, is famously consistent. He didn't freak out and change everything. He stayed steady, knowing what he could do when he trusted his process.

"To be honest, I was continuing to do the same things, but it was more so just taking it to another level, finding ways to just push myself in different ways, that maybe I usually didn't," he said.

"They take care of me here and make sure that I'm doing good for Sunday, which I really appreciate, but, I'm just, no matter how I feel or what I do, I got to show up on Sunday and make sure I'm ready to go. So I just do everything in my ability to do that."

Through seven games this season, that belief is paying off. At the midway point of the season, he's already surpassed what he did all of last year, with 118 carries for 540 yards and five rushing touchdowns, plus 22 receptions for 150 yards, and two more scores through the air.