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Chuba Hubbard's consistent approach has him back on track for a big year

The running back has already surpassed his entire 2025 production, thanks to a consistent routine but updated mindset that is keeping him fresh on the field.

Nov 08, 2026 at 07:04 AM
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Kassidy Hill
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen duringa game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen duringa game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Chuba Hubbard has always been one of the Carolina Panthers' most consistent guys.

He's consistent during the week, always the first out to practice, and the last to leave the field. He's consistent in pregame, arriving at the stadium before anyone else, wearing the same cleats, going to the same spot on the field, and working with the same equipment staffers and performance department through the same warm-up routine.

And he's consistent during games, during the season, chugging along for effective yardage to keep the chains moving and provide breathing room for Bryce Young and the passing game.

Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during a Thursday Night Football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay WI.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

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So when injuries slowed him down last season, to the point he took a back seat in the running back room, everything felt slightly off. Even when his hamstring recovered and he returned to the field, splitting reps with Rico Dowdle, the consistency that had defined Hubbard's career was missing, resulting in his second-lowest season output of his career and his lowest since 2022.

He finished that 2025 season with 134 carries in 15 games, for 511 yards and one touchdown on the ground, plus three through the air.

"At this point, I was still recovering from a calf injury," Hubbard recalled this week, thinking back to where he was in Week 9 last season. "Still just trying to get my body back right and stuff like that. I worked really hard this offseason to make sure I'm in good shape to carry the load when needed and to be able to do all the things I need to do on the field."

But Hubbard, again, is famously consistent. He didn't freak out and change everything. He stayed steady, knowing what he could do when he trusted his process.

"To be honest, I was continuing to do the same things, but it was more so just taking it to another level, finding ways to just push myself in different ways, that maybe I usually didn't," he said.

"They take care of me here and make sure that I'm doing good for Sunday, which I really appreciate, but, I'm just, no matter how I feel or what I do, I got to show up on Sunday and make sure I'm ready to go. So I just do everything in my ability to do that."

Through seven games this season, that belief is paying off. At the midway point of the season, he's already surpassed what he did all of last year, with 118 carries for 540 yards and five rushing touchdowns, plus 22 receptions for 150 yards, and two more scores through the air.

His production helps drive the offense. Hubbard has surpassed 100 rushing yards in two games this season, both huge NFC wins for the Panthers (versus the Lions and Eagles).

Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Oct 18, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

"(It was) also just finding ways to learn to not press the gas too much and find ways to take breaks and kind of balance that side of things, but just continue to challenge my body in every metric possible, and I attribute that to our current coaches and everyone here. They pushed me and got me in the best shape, so I'm definitely thankful," said Hubbard.

"I think as a professional athlete, you kind of learn that pushing the gas at all times, you're going to end up running out of fuel real quick, so it's about knowing when and really just knowing when you do that and when not to."

Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during a Thursday Night Football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay WI.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are hoping that consistent production and mindset fuel another important game on Sunday, as Carolina looks to get back to .500 in a tight NFC South division race. The Denver Broncos pressure the quarterback more than any other defense in the NFL. A great way to counteract that is a strong running game.

"I mean, overall they're a great defense, really good defense," said Hubbard. "They fly around. The D-line is obviously really good, great interior line and the guys on the outside, really fast, physical. The linebacker, (fellow) Canadian over there, big guy, Alex, he's a great backer. Flies around, physical, got a lot of respect for his game.

"And then obviously the secondary is really good as well. I know they have a few injuries, but even the guys that have stepped up behind those guys have done a good job filling in. So it's a great, it's a good team to go against for sure."

And the Panthers are hoping that famous Chuba Hubbard consistency, alive and thriving once again, can help them achieve the right balance needed for a win.

Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

"It's the process of finding our best," said Hubbard. "Obviously, we're seven games in now, kind of getting to the halfway point, figuring out who we are as a team and still shaping who we're going to be. So it's good to see the good things we've done, the things that we need to work on, and how we can build off that.

"So in life, I always say the key to it is finding balance in everything you do."

Panthers practice | Week 9 vs. Broncos | November 5, 2026

Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Center Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (33) and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (33) and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and Pete Hansen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and Pete Hansen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton #98 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton #98 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Casey Washington #85 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Casey Washington #85 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Guard Torricelli Simpkins III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Guard Torricelli Simpkins III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II and Keith Cooper Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II and Keith Cooper Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards and Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards and Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bernie Parmelee is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bernie Parmelee is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and running back AJ Dillon are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and running back AJ Dillon are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Joe Gilbert is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joe Gilbert is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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