Todd Wash, "football guy," preparing for a new role with the same mindset

Wash got a little choked up during his first press conference, as he thought back to his roots in small-town North Dakota, knowing he beat long odds to get to this point by being a football guy — who played until his body gave up on him, leaving coaching as his path that would take him from small-town North Dakota to the NFL.

"I'm passionate about the game; it's done a lot for my family," he said, needing a pause to collect himself. "And it's because I've had great players. It's just, the game's everything to me. I know nothing else. So, that's basically who I am. I expect certain things, getting off the emotional side here. I expect certain things, and we're going to play that way, one way or another. And I think the players know how I feel about the game. We have a lot of guys in our locker room that feel the exact same way on both sides of the ball and special teams. It's a great game. And you've got to take advantage of the time that you're in it.

"I expect us to play fundamentally sound. I'm not a guy that believes you fix stuff with a call. You fix it with fundamentals, and you fix it with effort, cause there, there's going to be screw-ups. If I'm not mistaken, I think all other 31 teams in the league get paid. So, there's going to be some things that don't go right, but I think you can fix it with effort and physicality. And that's what I expect to see. They noticed it the first day of practice when we were out there. We are going to play with a certain brand of football. And, it's, it's just what I believe in, and that's what our assistants believe in, that's what our players tell me they believe in, and we're going to see if they do."