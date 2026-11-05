Three takeaways from coordinators on Thursday, including Brady Christensen's return and changes on defense

CHARLOTTE — A new voice can provide a fresh perspective, even if it's a familiar one.
The Panthers already saw this payoff once this season in the offensive line room, when Taylor Moton returned from a stint on injured reserve, however brief.
"(It) just heightens the communication piece when you have a guy who's been in return to play mode for a while, and he gets to come back in — just like TMo did the other week — he continues to engage the material in a new light with a fresh fervor, which I think enlightens the whole room," explained offensive coordinator Brad Idzik on Thursday.
Moton, unfortunately, saw his return cut short when — in his second game back after dealing with blood clots all offseason and into the regular season — he suffered an ankle injury that will have him sidelined for the rest of the season.
But now, the room is experiencing that breath of fresh air, or fresh fervor, to use Idzik's words, once again with the return of Brady Christensen.
The versatile lineman has been around all year, hanging out with guys in the lunchroom and the locker room, popping into meetings and presiding over offensive installs when possible. But he's spent most of his time with the return-to-play group. Christensen suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 8 of the 2025 season that shut him down for the rest of last year, then was placed on injured reserve at the end of training camp with a hamstring injury.
So, it's been a while since he's stepped in to play actual football. The Panthers opened his 21-day window to return this week, but coach Dave Canales acknowledged on Monday that they'd have to be vigilant with the timing of Christensen's return.
"He's healthy, he's strong, he's fit, he's ready to go," Canales said Monday. "But we've got to get some football under his belt here, so that'll be a good addition to the group to evaluate where you can help us potentially."
Simply having the jack-of-all-trades who can play all five positions back in the room, though, is already paying dividends, said Idzik, because he asks the right questions and forces everyone to step up their game.
"It's been great, I think, having Brady back, opening his window, not only to just blindly insert someone into the spot, but to create the competition and make sure that everybody's being pushed," explained Idzik.
"You never want to, at any position, you never want anyone to feel just comfortable and complacent — not that our guys have that mentality, but bringing somebody in who's played a lot of football for us at every spot, that just heightens the awareness of the group.
"It wakes everybody up a little bit of, 'Hey, don't skip over the basic questions as this guy's coming back to maybe knock some rust off, he's going to ask some of these basic questions,' which continues to heighten the awareness of the room of like, 'Hey, we're never skipping steps in the learning of our material and our technique, all of those things.'"
The Panthers have three weeks to activate Christensen, but could do so at any time. Whether or not that happens this Sunday against the Broncos remains to be seen, but regardless, Idzik promises the line will reflect the best available, whoever that may be.
"Brady comes back, and he's played all five spots, that heightens the group that way in both the meeting room and when he's out there on the practice field," said Idzik.
"So regardless of who ends up playing — we're going to play the best five on Sunday — I just love what that does for the full group."
Todd Wash on challenge of changes
A week ago Thursday, Todd Wash woke up in a Wisconsin hotel as a defensive line coach. Since then, he got an unexpected promotion to interim defensive coordinator, and life changed in a hurry.
Now, as he stood in for his first press conference since taking that role after the team let Ejiro Evero go, he reflected on what the last week has been like.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales kept most of the coaching staff around all weekend as they adjusted their plans for the final 10 weeks of the season, during what was supposed to be a chance to catch their breath.
"I'm figuring out there's not enough hours in the day; that's probably the first," Wash laughed when asked what the transition was like. "The second one, I forgot what my wife looks like. But the, the biggest thing is, it's a challenge, and I absolutely love it. We've got a great staff. It's been long hours, but they see the benefits that we're going to try to reap. And it's been a lot of work.
"But, at the same time, if you don't work in my philosophy, you ain't going to succeed. And I don't care if you're a player, I don't care if you're a coach, that if you do not put the time and effort in, you're not going to be successful. So, we have put a lot of time in, a lot of work, and it's going to continue for the next 10 weeks."
Wash has always operated from the sideline, whether in his current role as position coach or during his five years as Jacksonville's defensive coordinator (during which they had three top-10 defenses and went to the AFC Championship Game). And he said that after rearranging the game day roles for the staff so he can keep eyes on the whole operation, he's going to stay on the sidelines to call plays.
"When I was in Jacksonville, I called it from the sideline; I like to feel the tempo of the unit, see where they're at," he said. "Do we need to do some things to get them moving, to get them going? So that's important to me, where I can feel the emotional side of things with our players.
"But we'll have guys in the box, we'll have guys on the sideline, making sure we get substitutions; we don't want to play in Canada with 12 and stuff like that. So, everybody's got a set role, what they do, and we'll be able to handle game day just fine."
And since the players down there are well-familiar with his style, it won't be any surprise what his first message was.
"We're going to try to set a culture on defense," Wash said Thursday. "Which is, we are going to play fast, hard, and physical. If we make mistakes, we're going to do it a million miles an hour."
The Panthers' offense's shared drive
The Detroit Lions converted a third down on Sunday in their win over the Vikings, which in and of itself wouldn't be of note, except for the fact that Amon-Ra St. Brown converted the third-and-8 by lining up 20 yards off the line of scrimmage.
It was an arena-football-type play that worked, and one that probably immediately went into the shared drive the Panthers' offensive coaches use for such plays.
"It's cool, we have a shared document wherein there's a lot of collaboration where if guys are watching film, they all have their individual areas of study as far as coaches and players alike; we're an open book," shared Idzik. "That suggestion box is wide open."
Plays like the Lions conversion, or other oddball of CFL-style plays, have to be molded into something that aligns with NFL rules and what the Panthers do well. But Idzik loves to see the shared drive fill up with ideas.
"We continue to push the envelope of, 'Hey, we want to stay core to who we are and diving into the personality of our group,' but at the same time, we always want to push the envelope of creativity and making sure that there are different ways to exploit defenses that we're going to see from other teams that we need to go ahead and, 'OK, let's add a little bit of that. That feels like us, when those things are appropriate," he said.
"I credit (Lions offensive coordinator) Drew Petzing; he's doing a good job of pushing those guys. We study all these things that other teams are doing every week and for have those — have those guys just create a little bit of space for one of their playmakers in Amon-Ra, that was a cool design."
View photos from Tuesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 9.