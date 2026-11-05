Three takeaways from coordinators on Thursday, including Brady Christensen's return and changes on defense

The Panthers' offense's shared drive

The Detroit Lions converted a third down on Sunday in their win over the Vikings, which in and of itself wouldn't be of note, except for the fact that Amon-Ra St. Brown converted the third-and-8 by lining up 20 yards off the line of scrimmage.

It was an arena-football-type play that worked, and one that probably immediately went into the shared drive the Panthers' offensive coaches use for such plays.

"It's cool, we have a shared document wherein there's a lot of collaboration where if guys are watching film, they all have their individual areas of study as far as coaches and players alike; we're an open book," shared Idzik. "That suggestion box is wide open."

Plays like the Lions conversion, or other oddball of CFL-style plays, have to be molded into something that aligns with NFL rules and what the Panthers do well. But Idzik loves to see the shared drive fill up with ideas.

"We continue to push the envelope of, 'Hey, we want to stay core to who we are and diving into the personality of our group,' but at the same time, we always want to push the envelope of creativity and making sure that there are different ways to exploit defenses that we're going to see from other teams that we need to go ahead and, 'OK, let's add a little bit of that. That feels like us, when those things are appropriate," he said.