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Three Takeaways from Tuesday, including Todd Wash's first practice as interim defensive coordinator

Panthers head coach Dave Canales talked about the defense under Todd Wash, the return of Brady Christensen, and the challenges of Denver's offense.

Nov 03, 2026 at 08:40 PM
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Mike Duffy
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

As the Carolina Panthers prepare to host the Denver Broncos, head coach Dave Canales discussed everything from changes on the defensive coaching staff, the return of Brady Christensen, and the challenge of slowing down Denver's physical offense.

Here are three of the biggest takeaways from his Tuesday meeting with the media:

Todd Wash's first practice as interim defensive coordinator

The Panthers have experienced significant change on the defensive side of the ball, and Canales spent time discussing how the unit is moving forward under interim coordinator Todd Wash following the departure of Ejiro Evero.

After the first practice with Wash in the position, Canales came away with a positive review.

"In the classroom, on the field, just the way he coached the D-line with a lot of energy," Canales said. "Just trying to really get the guys to focus on what's happening right now, and what we're doing and just rally them together.

"So, I appreciate that kind of energy just going into it after coming off a really heavy weekend."

Wash was the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-20, where he led three defenses that finished in the top 10 in total defense, and went to the AFC Championship Game in 2017.

He boasts 31 years of total coaching experience, including 20 in the NFL, with stops in Tampa, Seattle, and Detroit on top of his four seasons in Carolina.

Canales was also asked about the possibility of a mid-season switch into a 4-3 defensive front as opposed to the 3-4 that was the base of an Evero defense.

"We're built to play a certain way," he said. "That's the talent that we have. [The] commitment is to get the best 11 on the field. I don't really want to get into the details of it, because we have a game this week. So, we'll keep that to ourselves. It's just the normal deal.

"In base defense, there's going to be a flavor, but we're going to put the best 11 on the field."

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Brady Christensen's return could provide help up front

One of the most encouraging developments for the Panthers is the return of Brady Christensen to practice after being designated to return to practice following a spate on injured reserve. The veteran offensive lineman is back working with teammates and gives Carolina valuable experience and versatility along the offensive front.

After Christensen played center, guard and tackle throughout the 2025 season, Canales didn't lock in exactly how the BYU product will be used moving forward, but it was clear the coaching staff values what he brings.

"It's a matter of figuring out whether Brady's ready to play, and how he would help us in that matter," Canales said. "But I'm not going to get into the specifics of the group right now."

The Panthers did not have starting right guard Damien Lewis at practice on Tuesday, as he didn't play in last week's game against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury – plus his backup, Corey Bullock left in the third quarter due to a quadriceps strain. Canales remained cautious about Lewis' return to the field.

"We're battling to try to get Damien to see where he's at," said Canales. "Today, he wasn't able to get out at practice, but he moved around some earlier. It's just a day-to-day thing. And if I know D-Lew, he's going to want to get out there with his teammates, but he's got to prove it.

"He's got to get out there, move around, and do all the things so that we know he's in a really good spot with that knee."

For a Panthers offense trying to establish consistency, having a player who can contribute at multiple positions could be important down the stretch.

Everything begins with stopping the run against Denver

When the conversation turned to Sunday's matchup with the Broncos, Canales quickly highlighted what may be the defining challenge of the game: stopping the Broncos' rushing attack.

Denver has built an identity around physical football and winning close games. The Broncos consistently put themselves in position to compete late, and Canales knows that starts with controlling the line of scrimmage.

"Stop the run," Canales said about his keys to the game. "We have to have a commitment collectively, as a part of this organization, to be able to run the ball efficiently and to be able to stop the run so that we can put offenses into known pass situations because that's where the good stuff happens.

"That's where you can get after the quarterback, and you can create turnovers in the secondary and those types of things. So, that really is the first thing that we talked about this weekend."

The Panthers are currently ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed by giving up 140.7 yards per game, while Denver rookie running back Jonah Coleman is coming off a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs in which he racked up 104 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Panthers practice | Week 9 vs. Broncos | November 3, 2026

View photos from Tuesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

Cornerback Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker #18 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker #18 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall #37 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall #37 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton #98 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton #98 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton #31 and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton #31 and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bernie Parmelee is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bernie Parmelee is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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