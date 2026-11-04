Three Takeaways from Tuesday, including Todd Wash's first practice as interim defensive coordinator

One of the most encouraging developments for the Panthers is the return of Brady Christensen to practice after being designated to return to practice following a spate on injured reserve. The veteran offensive lineman is back working with teammates and gives Carolina valuable experience and versatility along the offensive front.

After Christensen played center, guard and tackle throughout the 2025 season, Canales didn't lock in exactly how the BYU product will be used moving forward, but it was clear the coaching staff values what he brings.

"It's a matter of figuring out whether Brady's ready to play, and how he would help us in that matter," Canales said. "But I'm not going to get into the specifics of the group right now."

The Panthers did not have starting right guard Damien Lewis at practice on Tuesday, as he didn't play in last week's game against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury – plus his backup, Corey Bullock left in the third quarter due to a quadriceps strain. Canales remained cautious about Lewis' return to the field.

"We're battling to try to get Damien to see where he's at," said Canales. "Today, he wasn't able to get out at practice, but he moved around some earlier. It's just a day-to-day thing. And if I know D-Lew, he's going to want to get out there with his teammates, but he's got to prove it.

"He's got to get out there, move around, and do all the things so that we know he's in a really good spot with that knee."