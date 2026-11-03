Panthers release cornerback Robert Rochell

The Carolina Panthers have released cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Denver Broncos.
A former fourth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams (2021) out of Central Arkansas, Rochell has logged one tackle over 12 special teams snaps.
Rochell was previous with the Panthers' practice squad for a month in 2023 before he joined the Green Bay Packers' active roster, and then spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys before coming back to Carolina in 2025.
Rochell played in four games this season.
The Panthers currently have three cornerbacks on their active roster, including rookies Will Lee III and Malcolm DeWalt IV, and third-year player Chau Smith-Wade.