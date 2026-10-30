Panthers add another cornerback to practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another cornerback to the mix on Friday.
The team signed former Dallas cornerback Caelen Carson to the practice squad.
He fills the spot created with Malcolm DeWalt IV was signed to the active roster Thursday, and keeps them with six cornerbacks on the practice squad amid a run of injuries.
The 24-year-old Carson, who played at Wake Forest, spent parts of the last three seasons with the Cowboys. Originally a fifth-round pick in 2024, he has appeared in 17 games with eight starts.
With the hamstring injury suffered by Will Lee III Thursday night, the Panthers were down to DeWalt and Chau Smith-Wade on the active roster, along with practice squad elevation Marco Wilson for the end of the game against the Packers.
The Panthers also have Corey Thornton, Robert Rochell, Zion Childress, and DeVonta Smith on the practice squad. Rochell has used all three of his practice squad elevations already, and Wilson used his first Thursday night.
View some of the best game action shots from Thursday Night Prime Time game against the Green Bay Packers.