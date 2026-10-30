Panthers looking for solutions to pressure problems

Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik was calling the run early and with intent, and Chuba Hubbard had a solid night (119 yards from scrimmage), but they were unable to sustain anything in the passing game.

Young averaged just 5.1 yards per attempt Thursday, well off the 7.5 average he came into the game with. And without the time to develop the deep balls that worked so well early, the whole system broke down.

"I mean, it's a mix of things," Canales said of the consistent pressure Young's been under, which was handled better in the past. "It's good pressure plans that we've got to make sure we do a good job of giving them solutions. When they do have overloaded pressures, some zero looks and things, but it wasn't just that; they got after us with some four-man rushes and some stunts that we didn't pass off well. That created a little bit, a little bit of pressure there as well.