Panthers looking for solutions to pressure problems

GREEN BAY, Wis. — At this point, the Panthers know the pressure is coming.
Now, they have to figure out a way to solve it and get back to the kind of offense they were playing earlier in the year.
The defining quality of the 27-19 loss to the Packers Thursday night was the pressure that Bryce Young was under. He was sacked six times, had passes batted down repeatedly at the line of scrimmage, and may be dealing with a knee issue that keeps him from being as mobile as he was earlier in the year.
When Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked if the knee was bothering Young, he began by saying "Maybe," but Young waved that off after the game.
"Yeah, I'm fine," he said. "Everyone's dealing with something at this point in the year. It's football. Nothing like that is an excuse; go out there and play the game. I'm blessed to be able to do that. That's all that matters."
Of course, being able to escape was going to be harder, considering the way the Packers were coming his way.
Young finished 23-of-41 for 209 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, for a 68.0 passer rating. But the pressure the Packers were able to apply throughout the night was the story of the game, as he was sacked six times, hit nine times, and had a number of passes tipped at the line of scrimmage.
They rolled out yet another makeshift offensive line. They just lost right tackle Taylor Moton a week after his comeback, and left guard Damien Lewis was inactive with a knee injury, and then his replacement Corey Bullock was unable to finish with a quadriceps strain. And the result was a Packers defense giving Young fits.
"They brought some things, you know, they had some really good schemes," veteran right guard Robert Hunt said. "They kind of got us on some; they schemed us up a little bit. They kind of got us on some stunts; at the same time, we've got to be better, got to play better."
Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik was calling the run early and with intent, and Chuba Hubbard had a solid night (119 yards from scrimmage), but they were unable to sustain anything in the passing game.
Young averaged just 5.1 yards per attempt Thursday, well off the 7.5 average he came into the game with. And without the time to develop the deep balls that worked so well early, the whole system broke down.
"I mean, it's a mix of things," Canales said of the consistent pressure Young's been under, which was handled better in the past. "It's good pressure plans that we've got to make sure we do a good job of giving them solutions. When they do have overloaded pressures, some zero looks and things, but it wasn't just that; they got after us with some four-man rushes and some stunts that we didn't pass off well. That created a little bit, a little bit of pressure there as well.
"So, just the whole thing, we've got to make sure we have better solutions. Brad and I, the whole group, will talk about that, and we'll improve that."
Young was able to get them to within one score late, with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jalen Coker, but as was fitting with the rest of the night, the two-point conversion was batted away at the line of scrimmage.
"I mean, it's tough," Coker said of his quarterback. "I think he's got a lot on his plate. I mean, he's trying to deliver the ball. He's trying to do everything. This is not on him by any means. I mean, I need to be better for him. I need to get open better. I think it's just, you know, football's hard."
It was certainly harder than it has been, for an offense that was among the league's best through four weeks. The Panthers created three turnovers on defense and special teams, but they managed just three points off those extra possessions Thursday. And when they had a fourth-and-5 late, Young missed Tetairoa McMillan with what he called a "bad throw," taking the blame himself.
"We've just got to finish better," Young said. "That's what we hang our hat on. That's our calling card, and we didn't get that done today. That's not acceptable.
"We fought. It was very ugly, and the defense stepped up and gave us a shot. Special teams in the same way. Again, we have to finish; that's all it's about."
View some of the best game action shots from Thursday Night Prime Time game against the Green Bay Packers.