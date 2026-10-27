Short week, short on numbers: Panthers secondary creating a plan for the Packers

"There's a healthy balance; there's an expectation that you have for Jaycee and Mike, and then when you have guys that haven't been in the system long or new guys or stuff like that, it's simplified, right?" veteran safety Nick Scott said. "Whether it's guys that don't have the reps, some of these guys are coming from new teams, it can be tough in some aspects in terms of communication and getting guys up to speed. But at the same time, we're not throwing the whole book at them, so it's like there's some comfort for everybody within that.