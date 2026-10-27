 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of their Week 8 against the Packers.

Oct 27, 2026 at 01:04 PM
26-0963_Web_Power Rankings Graphic-week8

CHARLOTTE — The NFL 2026 regular season is upon us, and with it come all the narratives and talk surrounding all 32 teams. Let's take a look at where some of the major sites have the Panthers in initial Week 8 power rankings.

20th
7
nfl
NFL.com
NFC South: Falcons 13th, Buccaneers 19th, Saints 23rd

Click here for more from the league's official website.

20th
7
si
Sports Illustrated
NFC South: Falcons 16th, Buccaneers 23rd, Saints 28th

Click here for more from SI.

18th
7
bleacher report
Bleacher Report
NFC South: Falcons 19th, Buccaneers 23rd, Saints 25th

Click here for more from Bleacher Report.

18th
3
espn
ESPN
NFC South: Falcons 19th, Buccaneers 24th, Saints 25th

Click here for more from ESPN.

20th
5
athletic
The Athletic
NFC South: Buccaneers 19th, Falcons 21st, Saints 26th

Click here for more from The Athletic.

18th
4
cbs
CBS Sports NFL
NFC South: Falcons 19th, Buccaneers 23rd, Saints 27th

Click here for more from CBS.

22nd
7
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Falcons 18th, Buccaneers 20th, Saints 24th

Click here for more from Pro Football Talk.

Panthers practice | Week 8 vs. Packers | October 26, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' walkthrough as the team prepares to face the Packers on Thursday.

261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109344
1 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109359
2 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109479
3 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109494
4 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109507
5 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109517
6 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109546
7 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109553
8 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109572
9 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109582
10 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109594
11 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109601
12 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109610
13 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109619
14 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109648
15 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
261026_Practice_AH_Originals-109733
16 / 16
zt/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 8 Tuesday Injury Report: Four players held out

Even though it was a walk-through and the report was a projection, four players were listed as not participating, as they prepare for Thursday's game at Green Bay.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers at Packers in Week 8

Fans can watch the game on Prime Video and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

news

Know Your Foe: Week 8, Green Bay Packers

From a quarterback near the top of the league and receivers that have joined him there, to another defensive starter lost to injury, get to know the Panthers' next opponent, the Green Bay Packers.

news

Panthers know the key to improving is learning how to take a team's best shot

As Carolina improves as a club, they know more and more teams are going to bring them their best shot. After years of being the scrappy team to deliver a blow, now they have to learn how to take one.

news

Monday Brew: Working on run defense, and position numbers

The Panthers know the Packers will be thinking about the run defense, after giving up 258 on the ground against the Bucs Sunday. Plus more from Monday's short-week special.

news

Week 8 Monday Injury Report: Banged-up in a short week

The Panthers had a walk-through Monday as they prepare for Thursday's game at Green Bay, and were without a number of key pieces.

news

Panthers place right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve

The veteran tackle was lost to injury during Sunday's loss to the Bucs. They signed outside linebacker Nick Hampton to the active roster to fill the spot.

news

Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 8 of the 2026 season

The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 8 game versus the Green Bay Packers.

news

Around the NFC South: Panthers still at the top, but standings shift after crazy weekend

The Panthers remain at the top of the division, but things have tightened after a crazy weekend that saw two teams fall, one team dominate the ground game, and another knock off a previously undefeated squad.

news

Monroe Freeling prepares to step back in at right tackle after Taylor Moton injury

The rookie lineman started the first four games at right tackle in place of Taylor Moton. Now, he'll do so again, with Moton "out for a while." Having two weeks to watch Moton prepare to start could pay dividends for Freeling though.

news

Inside The Numbers: Buccaneers at Panthers in Week 7

A look at some of the key stats from the game, as well as the snap counts from Sunday's loss to the Bucs in Week 7.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising