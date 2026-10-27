Panthers know the key to improving is learning how to take a team's best shot

Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton spent years on one of those teams that were always the hunted, the Kansas City Chiefs. He was with the organization for two Super Bowl wins.

"It's just knowing that you're going to get everybody's best," offered Wharton of what the mindset should be. "And knowing the direction we want to go, just continue to keep our football our football. We had some positive games; yesterday got away from us, but we're still stepping in the right direction."

They are stepping in the right direction. It's impossible to look at where this franchise was two years ago, before Canales arrived and this roster settled in, compared to where it is now and think any differently. But facing the right direction is only part of the equation. To get to where they want to go, they can't stall out.

"I think we all know that when you face situations where you have this challenge in front of you, and it puts us in a state of mind where this play right now in practice is so urgent, these days stacking up a great week is so urgent right now," said Canales. "The feeling that you're left with after a loss — when you're coming out of a win, I have to be able to create the same type of urgency from the group to say, 'Look, we're (at) now, look where we're headed.'"