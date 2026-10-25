Turnovers, sacks, leave offense in an early hole

Meanwhile, they allowed five sacks (including the one that led to the aforementioned fumble, which was returned for a touchdown by Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey. They had only allowed 12 sacks in the first five games, which was 12th in the league.

Right guard Robert Hunt took the blame for that one.

"We've just got to be better, man. We've got to be better," Hunt said. "You know, we put ourselves in a hole. We put ourselves in a hole. Like everybody in here knows what it is. You guys know what it is. The fans know what it is, the fans know. . . .

"Today it just wasn't good enough for me, especially on the strip sack. That sucks. I'm going to think about that all night, but yeah, I think week-in-week, getting better just got to improve. We've got to keep improving, man. That's all it is.