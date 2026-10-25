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Turnovers, sacks, leave offense in an early hole

The Panthers turned it over three times as an offense, and allowed five sacks in the 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers which dropped them to 3-3.

Oct 25, 2026 at 05:44 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — All season, the Panthers had thrown the ball well, and lately that had added a run game to complement it.

Sunday, none of it worked, and none of it really mattered, because the mistakes they made put them in an early hole, and it only got worse in a 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers turned it over three times on offense and four overall, with a muffed punt by the normally reliable David Moore, two interceptions by Bryce Young, and a sack-strip-fumble returned for a touchdown. If you counted a blocked extra point for a touchdown as Dave Canales did, the Panthers allowed 22 points off turnovers.

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"The message to the team was, I don't really know what this game would have looked like because of giving up those turnovers and giving 22 points," Canales said. It's really hard in this league with one turnover. With multiple, it makes it really challenging."

It was that kind of day for the Panthers, with the few highlights a 50-yard touchdown to tight end Darren Waller (which cut the lead to 17-6), and the first career touchdown for running back Anthony Tyus III on the final score of the game.

Meanwhile, they allowed five sacks (including the one that led to the aforementioned fumble, which was returned for a touchdown by Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey. They had only allowed 12 sacks in the first five games, which was 12th in the league.

Right guard Robert Hunt took the blame for that one.

"We've just got to be better, man. We've got to be better," Hunt said. "You know, we put ourselves in a hole. We put ourselves in a hole. Like everybody in here knows what it is. You guys know what it is. The fans know what it is, the fans know. . . .

"Today it just wasn't good enough for me, especially on the strip sack. That sucks. I'm going to think about that all night, but yeah, I think week-in-week, getting better just got to improve. We've got to keep improving, man. That's all it is.

"I mean, it sucks. I mean, we got embarrassed, obviously, so that part sucks, and you know we got a quick week to turn around and try to make up for it. The good thing is we got plenty more games left. Obviously this one hurts. We wanted to get this one; we've got to come back and try to be better Thursday."

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The margin of victory, and the fact they leave for Green Bay on Wednesday, kept it from being too angry of a scene, and rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan admitted that at a certain point, he was happy to leave on his own two feet.

"I mean, honestly, with games like this, man, . . . I'm just so grateful that I came out healthy. When things go south, and things get worse, and it's just a domino effect, and things get trickling down, all I think about is, man, let me make it out of this being healthy.

"Yeah, it was really just one of them days. I mean, we just couldn't get things going offensively. I mean, honestly, I don't know what to do right now."

Of course, not everyone was as fortunate, as veteran right tackle Taylor Moton left with a broken fibula, and while Canales wasn't ready to rule him out for the season, he did say he'd be "out for a while."

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"I feel for T-Mo so much, such a great human being, such a great guy," Young said. "He's so much of the glue for us in the locker room. Obviously, he's been here for so long. That veteran presence means so much, and he worked so hard to get back to where he was. Obviously, it was killing him not being able to be out there to start the year, and I feel for him, just praying for him.

"He's as resilient as they come. He's going to do everything he can, he's going to work, and he'll bounce back from it, but, yeah, just from the human side, I feel for him."

And that may have superseded the feelings about the result of the game.

Young had his worst start of the season. He had only thrown two interceptions all season prior to Sunday's pair, and his 163 passing yards were 118 below from his previous low — the 281 he threw for in last week's win over the Eagles.

And as with the loss in the opener to the Bears, the out-of-hand nature of this one — coupled with the short week — had them focused on moving forward.

Young showed his normal accountability after the game, and Canales said he was convinced his quarterback would handle this in the right way.

"He was great. He was hopeful. He was ready," Canales said when asked about Young on the sidelines. "He was encouraging his teammates, charging the defense as they came off the field. The offense was 'Stay in it, stay in it, stay with me '; he was very positive about it.

"And it didn't result in a good day for Bryce overall with the turnovers, but I know Bryce just talked to him, like he's ready to rock. He's ready to move on from this one and get back to good football."

They all are.

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs. Buccaneers | October 25, 2026

Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Buccaneers in Week 7.

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