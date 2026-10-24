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Panthers place Thomas Incoom on IR, activate Bam Martin-Scott

The team placed the special teamer on IR because of a calf injury, and brought back the former South Carolina linebacker.

Oct 24, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a series of moves Saturday to address depth issues heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The team placed outside linebacker Thomas Incoom on injured reserve after he suffered a calf injury last week against the Eagles. He'll be out at least four weeks now.

To replace him on the active roster, they activated linebacker Bam Martin-Scott from injured reserve.

Martin-Scott has been practicing this week, as he comes back from a preseason hamstring issue. The former undrafted rookie from South Carolina, who played in all 17 games last year, can fill most of the special teams roles of Incoom. He was listed as questionable on the injury report through the week, but no longer has an injury designation for tomorrow's game.

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The team also activated outside linebacker Nick Hampton and cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad by standard elevation.

Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is Rochell's third and Hampton's first elevation.

Hampton adds another edge player, since starter Jaelan Phillips is out this week with a hamstring issue.

They also signed cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV to the practice squad.

The undrafted rookie from Akron made the Falcons' 53-man roster out of camp, but was a healthy scratch in each of the first six games. He stood out in the preseason there, both on defense and as a returner.

Practice photos | Week 7 vs. Buccaneers | October 22, 2026

Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ilir Emini is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ilir Emini is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Robert Hunt, tackle Rasheed Walker and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Robert Hunt, tackle Rasheed Walker and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Tommy Tremble and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Tommy Tremble and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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