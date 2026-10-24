Panthers place Thomas Incoom on IR, activate Bam Martin-Scott

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a series of moves Saturday to address depth issues heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
The team placed outside linebacker Thomas Incoom on injured reserve after he suffered a calf injury last week against the Eagles. He'll be out at least four weeks now.
To replace him on the active roster, they activated linebacker Bam Martin-Scott from injured reserve.
Martin-Scott has been practicing this week, as he comes back from a preseason hamstring issue. The former undrafted rookie from South Carolina, who played in all 17 games last year, can fill most of the special teams roles of Incoom. He was listed as questionable on the injury report through the week, but no longer has an injury designation for tomorrow's game.
The team also activated outside linebacker Nick Hampton and cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad by standard elevation.
Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is Rochell's third and Hampton's first elevation.
Hampton adds another edge player, since starter Jaelan Phillips is out this week with a hamstring issue.
They also signed cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV to the practice squad.
The undrafted rookie from Akron made the Falcons' 53-man roster out of camp, but was a healthy scratch in each of the first six games. He stood out in the preseason there, both on defense and as a returner.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.