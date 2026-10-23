Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Jaelan Phillips out, Monroe Freeling questionable

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without two outside linebackers and have some questions heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Both Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and Thomas Incoom (calf) were listed as out on the final injury report of the week. Neither practiced this week, and Panthers head coach Dave Canales said earlier in the week they were unlikely to play.
The Panthers also listed rookie tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) as questionable. He's been a full participant in practice all three days this week.
The only other player with an injury designation is linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring), who began his three-week window to practice but hasn't been added to the active roster yet.
Everyone else on the roster was a full participant Friday with no injury designation, so they're good to go.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.