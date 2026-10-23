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Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Jaelan Phillips out, Monroe Freeling questionable

The Panthers will be without outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Thomas Incoom this week, and rookie tackle Monroe Freeling is listed as questionable after practicing fully all week.

Oct 23, 2026 at 12:26 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without two outside linebackers and have some questions heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Both Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and Thomas Incoom (calf) were listed as out on the final injury report of the week. Neither practiced this week, and Panthers head coach Dave Canales said earlier in the week they were unlikely to play.

The Panthers also listed rookie tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) as questionable. He's been a full participant in practice all three days this week.

The only other player with an injury designation is linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring), who began his three-week window to practice but hasn't been added to the active roster yet.

Everyone else on the roster was a full participant Friday with no injury designation, so they're good to go.

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Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

Practice photos | Week 7 vs. Buccaneers | October 22, 2026

Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ilir Emini is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ilir Emini is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Robert Hunt, tackle Rasheed Walker and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Robert Hunt, tackle Rasheed Walker and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Tommy Tremble and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Tommy Tremble and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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