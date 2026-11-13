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Week 10 Friday Injury Report: One ruled out for Saints game, questions remain

The Panthers will be without linebacker Bobby Okereke again this week, but the news is mostly good as they prepare to head to New Orleans. Two players on the active roster are still listed as questionable, but guard Damien Lewis is clear.

Nov 13, 2026 at 12:25 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers ruled out only one player for this weekend's trip to New Orleans, but they have plenty of questions.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) is the only player ruled out after missing the entire week of practice. This will be his second straight missed game.

The Panthers have two players on the active roster listed as questionable — outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring). Phillips was a full participant Friday but Lee was limited.

Left guard Damien Lewis (knee) was a full participant Friday and has no injury designation.

The only other players with injury designations are the four players in their practice windows before being activated from injured reserve. That includes Brady Christensen (hamstring), Mike Jackson (groin), Jonathon Brooks (groin), and Xavier Legette (knee).

Christensen and Legette are listed as questionable, while Jackson and Brooks are listed as doubtful, after they were limited participants all week and working with the scout team.

Otherwise, everyone else was a full participant on Friday and has no designation.

Related Links

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

Panthers practice | Week 10 vs. Saints | November 12, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Offensive Tackle Corey Bullock and Center Luke Fortner are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Offensive Tackle Corey Bullock and Center Luke Fortner are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Lee Hunter and Safety Lathan Ransom are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive Tackle Lee Hunter and Safety Lathan Ransom are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside Linebacker Patrick Jones II, Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips and Defensive Tackle Tershawn Wharton are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside Linebacker Patrick Jones II, Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips and Defensive Tackle Tershawn Wharton are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Tershawn Wharton is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive Tackle Tershawn Wharton is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running Back Jonathon Brooks is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running Back Jonathon Brooks is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Tershawn Wharton is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive Tackle Tershawn Wharton is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Guard Robert Hunt and Center Luke Fortner are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Guard Robert Hunt and Center Luke Fortner are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Jake Curhan, Harold Goodwin and center Sam Hecht are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Jake Curhan, Harold Goodwin and center Sam Hecht are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown and Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown and Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running Back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running Back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Center Luke Fortner is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Center Luke Fortner is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside Linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside Linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tight End Ja'Tavion Sanders and Quarterback Bryce Young are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight End Ja'Tavion Sanders and Quarterback Bryce Young are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown and Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown and Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen duringThe Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen duringThe Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Zion Childress is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Zion Childress is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running Back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running Back Chuba Hubbard is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Center Luke Fortner and guard Robert Hunt are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Center Luke Fortner and guard Robert Hunt are seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside Linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during the Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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