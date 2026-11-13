Week 10 Friday Injury Report: One ruled out for Saints game, questions remain

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers ruled out only one player for this weekend's trip to New Orleans, but they have plenty of questions.
Linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) is the only player ruled out after missing the entire week of practice. This will be his second straight missed game.
The Panthers have two players on the active roster listed as questionable — outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring). Phillips was a full participant Friday but Lee was limited.
Left guard Damien Lewis (knee) was a full participant Friday and has no injury designation.
The only other players with injury designations are the four players in their practice windows before being activated from injured reserve. That includes Brady Christensen (hamstring), Mike Jackson (groin), Jonathon Brooks (groin), and Xavier Legette (knee).
Christensen and Legette are listed as questionable, while Jackson and Brooks are listed as doubtful, after they were limited participants all week and working with the scout team.
Otherwise, everyone else was a full participant on Friday and has no designation.
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.