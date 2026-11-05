Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Five players did not participate

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were still without four starters in practice, but they did get some upgrades for a few players.
Guard Corey Bullock (quadriceps) was a full participant on Thursday, after he was listed as limited on Wednesday's projected report. Likewise, backup offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle) was a full participant, getting them healthier up front.
Bullock has plugged into the starting lineup for other injuries and is on a positive trajectory after he left last week's game with the Packers.
Still sidelined on Thursday were outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), left guard Damien Lewis (knee), linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot), and rookie cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring). Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson was absent for non-injury related/personal reasons.
View photos from Tuesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 9.