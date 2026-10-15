Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Monroe Freeling returns to practice

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got one of their starters back on the field Thursday, as they prepare for this week's trip to Philadelphia.
Right tackle Monroe Freeling practiced on a limited basis after he was listed as not participating earlier in the week.
The Panthers filed a projected report Wednesday since players were off, but during Tuesday's practice, the rookie was working on the side during the period reporters were present.
Otherwise, Thursday's report was the same as Wednesday's.
Veteran running back AJ Dillon (ankle) did not participate, and four other players were listed as limited: left guard Damien Lewis (elbow), outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), and tight ends Tommy Tremble (ribs) and Darren Waller (toe).
The other six players listed on the report were given full participation credit on Thursday, and that group included the three players whose window to practice to be activated was opened this week — Taylor Moton (lungs, blood clot), Tershawn Wharton (neck), and Trevor Etienne (ankle), along with wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps), linebacker Thomas Incoom (ribs), and quarterback Bryce Young (knee).
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.