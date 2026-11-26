CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are thankful that Thursday's injury report was just a projection on a day they didn't practice.
Because it had more names on it today than they'd prefer.
Five players were listed as not participating in the not-practice (they did practice on Wednesday and there was no report). That group includes Bobby Okereke (foot), who has missed the last three weeks, and four new names.
Patrick Jones II (ankle), Tetairoa McMillan (foot), Mitchell Evans (Achilles), and Jackson Kuwatch (illness) were DNPs.
Running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) was listed as a full participant in the third week of his three-week window to return from IR. So was quarterback Bryce Young (foot).
The other five players on the report were listed as limited: Darren Waller (knee), Jaelan Phillips (ankle), Tommy Tremble (knee), Feleipe Franks (wrist), and Thomas Incoom (calf), whose practice window opened this week.
They return to practice on Friday.
Happy Thanksgiving and thanks for reading Panthers.com.
View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.