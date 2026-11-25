Notably absent is former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, in his first year of eligibility.

Newton was the league MVP in 2015, when he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and the Super Bowl, before injuries cut into his ability to throw. Prior to that point, he was one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks the league had seen.

In his first eight seasons in the league, he threw for 28,469 yards, with 182 touchdowns and 117 interceptions.

He also ran for 5,628 yards and 75 touchdowns, at the time of his retirement the most rushing scores by a quarterback (which has since been passed by Buffalo's Josh Allen).

He was obviously a different player than the three quarterbacks remaining in the discussion.

Anderson was the only other MVP among the group. Manning finished his career with a .500 record (117-117), and his candidacy rests solely on winning two Super Bowls with the Giants and two Super Bowl MVPs. Manning's career passer rating was lower than Newton's, and he offered no threat to run (567 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 seasons).

Roethlisberger had the best pure passing numbers of the group and won two Super Bowls, but like Manning, was never named All-Pro (Manning never even got a vote for an All-Pro team).