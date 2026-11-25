CHARLOTTE — Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was the only Panthers player who survived the cut to 52 players in voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027.
Smith's been a semifinalist five times, and a finalist once, after a career that saw him finish as one of the best receivers to ever play the game.
In 16 seasons, he totaled 1,031 receptions, 14,731 yards, and 81 touchdowns. He also won the league's triple crown (leading the NFL in all three categories) in 2005 for a team that ran more than it threw, and was a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.
The receiving yards rank eighth all time, and every player ahead of him and four of the five behind him are already in the Hall of Fame (the exception being fellow eligible Reggie Wayne).
This is the first year of a new voting system implemented by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which ended the distinctions between modern players and seniors, and reduced the number of selectors, eliminating local representation from every NFL city.
The list of 52 remaining players will be cut again to 25 (which will be announced in about two weeks), and then to 13, and those players will join former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft (who advanced in the coach and contributor categories) in the final 15.
This is the first announced reduction, as voters and the Hall's screening committee reduced from an initial list of over 300 to 200, then to 100, and then to 50 plus ties.
The remaining players are:
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): Willie Anderson, Lomas Brown, Jahri Evans, Joe Jacoby, Nick Mangold, Logan Mankins, Maurkice Pouncey, Richmond Webb, Steve Wisniewski, Marshal Yanda
QUARTERBACKS (3): Ken Anderson, Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger
RUNNING BACKS (7): Shaun Alexander, Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson, Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters
WIDE RECEIVERS/ENDS/TIGHT ENDS (10): Anquan Boldin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Torry Holt, Billy "White Shoes" Johnson, Steve Smith Sr., Otis Taylor, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Jason Witten
DEFENSIVE BACKS (8): Rodney Harrison, Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas III, Everson Walls, Darren Woodson
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (8): John Abraham, Geno Atkins, L.C. Greenwood, Jim Marshall, Robert Mathis, Haloti Ngata, Vince Wilfork, Kevin Williams
LINEBACKERS (6): Maxie Baughan, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Karl Mecklenburg, Tommy Nobis, Terrell Suggs
Notably absent is former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, in his first year of eligibility.
Newton was the league MVP in 2015, when he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and the Super Bowl, before injuries cut into his ability to throw. Prior to that point, he was one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks the league had seen.
In his first eight seasons in the league, he threw for 28,469 yards, with 182 touchdowns and 117 interceptions.
He also ran for 5,628 yards and 75 touchdowns, at the time of his retirement the most rushing scores by a quarterback (which has since been passed by Buffalo's Josh Allen).
He was obviously a different player than the three quarterbacks remaining in the discussion.
Anderson was the only other MVP among the group. Manning finished his career with a .500 record (117-117), and his candidacy rests solely on winning two Super Bowls with the Giants and two Super Bowl MVPs. Manning's career passer rating was lower than Newton's, and he offered no threat to run (567 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 seasons).
Roethlisberger had the best pure passing numbers of the group and won two Super Bowls, but like Manning, was never named All-Pro (Manning never even got a vote for an All-Pro team).
Other Panthers players who were involved in the voting at varying stages included Greg Olsen, Ryan Kalil, Thomas Davis, and others.
See photos of Panthers legend Luke Kuechly during his weekend in Canton, Ohio for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.