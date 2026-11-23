CHARLOTTE — Go inside the numbers with key stats, historical markers, and snap counts from the Panthers' 33-32 win over the Ravens in Week 11.
- With Sunday's 35-33 victory, the Panthers improved to 5-3 (.625) all-time against the Ravens, tied for their fourth-best winning percentage against any AFC opponent. Their 4-1 (.800) home record against Baltimore is tied for the second best against any opponent.
- Carolina has scored at least 30 points for the fourth game this season. It marks the first time since 2019 the team has scored at least 30 points in four of their first 10 games of a season.
- The Panthers improved to 10-5 (.667) in games decided by three-or-fewer points since Dave Canales became head coach in 2024, the most such wins in the league over that span.
- Carolina has recorded an interception in four consecutive games within a single season for the first time since a nine-game streak in 2016.
- The Panthers recorded two defensive forced fumbles in a game for the first time since 11/10/24 against the Giants.
- Quarterback Bryce Young completed 22-of-30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns with a 106.8 quarterback rating.
- Young now has 2,651 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes this season, becoming the second player in team history with 2,500 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in the team's first 10 games of the season, joining Steve Beuerlein in 1999.
- Young engineered a 12-play, 55-yard drive, leading to the game-winning field goal in the final two minutes of the game. It marks Young's 14th-career game-winning drive, tied for the second most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2023, and tied for third most since the 1970 merger. Only Bo Nix and Matt Ryan (16) have more since 1970.
- Young's 14 career game-winning drives are tied with Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott for the most by a quarterback under the age of 26 in the Super Bowl era.
- Young had three completions of at least 25 yards, marking his 11th-consecutive regular-season game with a 25-yard completion, the longest active streak in the NFL.
- According to Next Gen Stats, Young was pressured on 54.5 percent of his dropbacks, the third-highest rate in his career. Yet, Young completed 10-of-15 passes for a career-high 173 yards when pressured, throwing two touchdowns and an interception when pressured. Young completed 12-of-15 passes for 81 yards when not pressured in the game.
- Running back Chuba Hubbard totaled 120 scrimmage yards (all rushing) and two rushing touchdowns. Hubbard has 1,078 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns this season, becoming the second player in team history with 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in the team's first 10 games of season (Christian McCaﬀrey in 2019).
- Hubbard has recorded 60 scrimmage yards in each of the team's first 10 games this season, tying Muhsin Muhammad for the longest streak of games with at least 60 scrimmage yards by a Carolina player to begin a season in team history.
- Hubbard joins Christian McCaﬀrey and Jonathan Stewart as the only running backs in team history with multiple 10-touchdown seasons, also doing so in 2024.
- Hubbard now has four games with multiple touchdowns this season, the most by a Panther in a season since Christian McCaﬀrey's six games in 2019
- Sunday marked Hubbard's 10th-career game with at least 100 rushing yards, becoming the fourth Panthers running back with at least 10 100-yard rushing games. He joins DeAngelo Williams (18), Jonathan Stewart (16) and Christian McCaﬀrey (12).
- Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan recorded six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. McMillan's touchdown in the second quarter marked his 11th-career touchdown (fourth this season), tied with Christian McCaﬀrey for the second most by a player in his first two seasons in team history, trailing only Kelvin Benjamin (16).
- McMillan has 55 catches this season and became the fourth player in team history with at least 50 catches in each of his first two seasons, joining Kelvin Benjamin, D.J. Moore and Christian McCaﬀrey.
- Tight end Mitchell Evans set career highs with five receptions and 44 receiving yards. He caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, marking his first receiving touchdown of the season and the third of his career.
- Corner Will Lee III recorded four tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass defense that led to the game-sealing interception by Tyrel Dodson. His first forced fumble was at Carolina's own one-yard-line in the second quarter, preventing a Ravens touchdown.
- Lee is the third rookie in team history with two forced fumbles in a game, joining James Anderson (12/31/06) and Tyrone Poole (11/5/95). Only Anderson also had a pass defensed.
- Linebacker Tyrel Dodson tied for the team lead with eight tackles, while adding a forced fumble and the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter. It marks the first time a Panther has recorded at least eight tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in a game since Kurt Coleman on 11/17/16 against New Orleans.
- Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen recorded four tackles and career-high 1.5 sacks. Umanmielen recorded a sack on a second down on the Ravens' final drive of the game and split a sack with LB Devin Lloyd on a third-and-7 in the third quarter, leading to a Ravens punt.
- Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made both of his field goal attempts, including the game-winning 37-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining. It marks his sixth game-winning field goal of his career, becoming the second kicker in NFL history with at least six game-winning field goals in his first two seasons, joining Dan Bailey (eight).
Snap Counts
Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in Week 11 of the regular season against the Ravens.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Damien Lewis
|71 (100%)
|6 (19%)
|Monroe Freeling
|71 (100%)
|6 (19%)
|Rasheed Walker
|71 (100%)
|6 (19%)
|Luke Fortner
|71 (100%)
|Bryce Young
|71 (100%)
|Robert Hunt
|69 (97%)
|6 (19%)
|Jalen Coker
|60 (85%)
|Tetairoa McMillan
|59 (83%)
|Tommy Tremble
|59 (83%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|58 (82%)
|Darren Waller
|33 (46%)
|Mitchell Evans
|30 (42%)
|16 (50%)
|John Metchie
|21 (30%)
|Brycen Tremayne
|17 (24%)
|20 (62%)
|Trevor Etienne
|11 (15%)
|9 (28%)
|Stone Forsythe
|3 (4%)
|6 (19%)
|Tre Tyus
|2 (3%)
|17 (53%)
|Corey Bullock
|2 (3%)
|12 (38%)
|Torricelli Simpkins
|2 (3%)
|6 (19%)
- Robert Hunt ducked out for the final two snaps of the first half, but returned to the game in the third quarter. Otherwise, the offensive line was intact again.
- Tommy Tremble had the bulk of the tight end snaps again, the margin was bigger this week. He's nearly an every-down player, and Darren Waller and Mitchell Evans were each out there nearly half the time. Tremble has proven he has a lot of value.
- They're really trying to give Chuba Hubbard a breather, he just makes it hard to take him off the field. In addition to Trevor Etienne, Anthony Tyus III got snaps on offense.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Zakee Wheatley
|65 (100%)
|5 (16%)
|Mike Jackson
|65 (100%)
|5 (16%)
|Devin Lloyd
|65 (100%)
|Tre'von Moehrig
|65 (100%)
|Will Lee
|65 (100%)
|Tyrel Dodson
|62 (95%)
|Jaelan Phillips
|55 (85%)
|Derrick Brown
|48 (74%)
|5 (16%)
|Pat Jones
|47 (72%)
|5 (16%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|40 (62%)
|5 (16%)
|Chau Smith-Wade
|35 (54%)
|8 (25%)
|Lee Hunter
|23 (35%)
|1 (3%)
|Nick Scott
|22 (34%)
|Trevis Gipson
|19 (29%)
|Princely Umanmielen
|18 (28%)
|Bobby Brown
|14 (22%)
|6 (19%)
|Aaron Hall
|3 (5%)
|5 (16%)
|Bam Martin-Scott
|2 (3%)
|26 (81%)
|Lathan Ransom
|1 (2%)
|25 (78%)
|Malcolm DeWalt
|1 (2%)
|15 (47%)
- Welcome back, Mike Jackson, to the land of playing every snap. Having him and Lee back of the field added playmakers in the secondary.
- They played less of the three-safety package this week, with Nick Scott getting 34 percent of the snaps. They spent more time in the nickel with Chau Smith-Wade at 54 percent.
- Lee Hunter's snap counts continue to grow, getting to 35 percent this week, which is the most of the non Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton linemen.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Jackson Kuwatch
|26 (81%)
|Feleipe Franks
|21 (66%)
|Nick Hampton
|21 (66%)
|Ja'Markis Weston
|20 (62%)
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|14 (44%)
|Sam Martin
|10 (31%)
|JJ Jansen
|10 (31%)
|Xavier Legette
|9 (28%)
- Xavier Legette played only on special teams. In his time out with a knee injury, John Metchie III developed/built on a chemistry with the quarterback he's known since college, cutting into XL's path to play time. So for now, he's on the kickoff team.
- Linebacker Ja'Markis Weston made his debut here. He played three games for the Jets last year, but he's now officially a Panthers legend.
Check out postgame photos from the Panthers' 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium.