CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have seen recently what it means to rely on the run game.
This weekend, one of the best to ever carry the ball will be back in the house.
Former Panthers running back DeShaun Foster is this week's Legend of the Game, and he'll hit the Keep Pounding drum heading into the fourth quarter against the Broncos.
A second-round pick in 2002 from UCLA, he made jaw-dropping plays from the start, stiff-arming Hall of Famer Darrell Green halfway down the field on his first preseason carry, and, of course, his iconic touchdown in the NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia.
Injuries kept him from being as productive as he could have been, but he's still sixth on the team's all-time rushing list with 3,336 yards and 10 touchdowns in 63 games across five seasons.
Foster was born in Charlotte but grew up in California. He coached his alma mater for two years and wants to stay in that industry after a year off.
Panthers.com caught up with Foster this week to talk about his past with the team and what it means to come back.
Q: DeShaun, you made quite an entrance here, with a 61-yard touchdown against Washington in the 2002 preseason, where you were stiff-arming Darrell Green. What do you remember about that play, and what was it like to do so so early in your career?
Foster: "I was just worried that this 48-year-old man was going to catch me. And he did. He was closer to my dad's age than he was to my age, and he was able to catch me on the football field. But it was exciting for my first carry to end up in the end zone and just to be able to stiff-arm an iconic player like that."
Q: Fans are still talking about your touchdown run in the 2003 NFC Championship Game; how often are you reminded of that or hear about it in your daily life?
Foster: "Most definitely every time the NFC Championship Game comes around, people are for sure saying that to me. So at least once a year, but I hear it a lot. You know, it's weird, there's a lot of Eagles fans out here in California, so I hear it a lot.
"I think it was just because of the point in the season it was, and then the next game with me having a touchdown run in the Super Bowl. So it was just a situation where you've got to step up in big games."
Q: As you think back on that 2003 season, when did it become apparent that the team had a chance to be special?
Foster: "I would say probably after the Tampa game at Tampa (in Week 2, a 12-9 overtime win that came behind three blocked kicks by the Panthers). I think probably that game because it was a lot of ups and downs; we blocked a couple of field goals. I think that's when we really started clicking.
"Just a bunch of guys just working hard; we really had a lot to prove, you know, coming off the season that we had the year before. It just really wasn't to the expectation level that we wanted as a team. So I think everybody just kind of really locked in, and it just came together for us."
Q: Coming here in the same draft class as your friend Julius Peppers, a year after the Panthers went 1-15, what was it like as you guys built from the ground up, with a mix of young cats and a handful of veterans?
Foster: "I think it was like a perfect combination. Just speaking for myself, I was able to learn a lot from Stephen Davis, just how to take care of your body, watching film, what you're really looking for. When you're with a veteran, he can kind of slow things down for you. You're not really learning on the run.
"So I think that kind of helped a lot of guys like Jordan Gross being able to ask Todd Steussie and Kevin Donnalley and Jeff Mitchell and those guys. So I just think it was just a good combination of good talent and some older guys that really understood how the league was, and they were able to kind of shape us in a good way."
Q: That team made no bones about being built around the run game and a strong defense; has it been interesting for you to see the game swing back to realizing running backs are important?
Foster: "Most definitely. Seriously, I was just glad Christian McCaffrey was able to bring it back a little bit, and then these last few backs have been able to get contracts to really step the game up. You've got to be able to run the ball and play defense if you want to win games and go far in the playoffs; that's what you've got to be able to do. So even if you have a quarterback, you've still got to be able to run the ball."
Q: How much of the current Panthers team have you been able to watch, and how much of Chuba Hubbard have you seen lately?
Foster: "A lot. I stay pretty current with the Panthers. I mean, Bryce Young is my fantasy quarterback, so I watch that a lot."
Q: When you watch Chuba Hubbard run now, what do you think?
Foster: "Good back, patience. I liked him at Oklahoma State. So he's somebody that I've watched for a while. His patience is special. Just somebody that's getting in there, and if I've got to catch passes to make some plays, if I've got to run the ball, if I've got to run in between tackles, if I've got to run outside, you know, he's just somebody that's just stepping up when his number's called."
Q: So what have you been doing this fall, with a season off from football?
Foster: "Just helping out with my son's high school, Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, and getting ready to get back into coaching next year. It was good. It was awesome just to get to that level of pureness again, just come out and play ball. So it was fun to actually help their team and teach them just how to approach the game and how to just be a running back.
"Everything is a learning experience, so you've got to take it as that. It's unfortunate what happened (at UCLA), but I was still able to learn a lot from this situation, just learned a lot about myself, learned a lot about how to motivate kids, how to be a leader, everything. So, I don't take that situation for granted at all. I just hope it helps me on my next path."
Q: When you're coaching, do you slip into Jim Skipper mode and start saying all the things he said to you when he was your position coach?
Foster: "It's crazy because I had Jim's son (Kelly) in college, so I got all the Skipper sayings from his son to him. But yeah, I fall back on what they taught me a lot because of just how in-depth he was. He wasn't a coach who was just forcing you to know what the running back was doing. He wanted you to know what the whole scheme was. So I think that's something that I carry over into coaching, right? He tested us every week, and if you didn't pass, you didn't get the ball."
Q: How many of his sayings are still burned into your mind, and how much of an impact did he make on your career?
Foster: "Well, you know, I would get bit with the injury bug. So he was always telling me (begins talking in Skipper's signature growl) 'You can't make the club in the tub,' or this one: 'He's hell when he's well.'
"I think he was just somebody that took his time with players. He's a catcher; he's not going to throw anybody away. He's going to catch you, so if you don't know something, you make a mistake, he's not going to just throw you away. He's going to find a way to teach you and get you right. Just the ultimate coach, it's never the player's fault. I'm going to get him right."
Q: As one of the guys who was around watching Sam Mills coach when the mantra was born, what does it mean to come back and hit that Keep Pounding drum?
Foster: "It was just kind of surreal at the time, like you just didn't understand. Coach Mills was just such a strong man, just the ultimate linebacker, and that's how he carried himself in the coaching world too. So it was just tough seeing him in that situation and just what he was going through.
"That means a lot. I was really close with Sam Jr., so it's going to mean a lot. Keep Pounding, just everything about it, the way we came about it that season, how it's just carried over to this day. It's really hard to explain it, but it's just Keep Pounding no matter what. Always have faith."
View the best photos of running back DeShaun Foster who ranks fourth in franchise history with 3,336 career rushing yards from 2003-07.