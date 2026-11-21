Q: When you're coaching, do you slip into Jim Skipper mode and start saying all the things he said to you when he was your position coach?

Foster: "It's crazy because I had Jim's son (Kelly) in college, so I got all the Skipper sayings from his son to him. But yeah, I fall back on what they taught me a lot because of just how in-depth he was. He wasn't a coach who was just forcing you to know what the running back was doing. He wanted you to know what the whole scheme was. So I think that's something that I carry over into coaching, right? He tested us every week, and if you didn't pass, you didn't get the ball."

Q: How many of his sayings are still burned into your mind, and how much of an impact did he make on your career?

Foster: "Well, you know, I would get bit with the injury bug. So he was always telling me (begins talking in Skipper's signature growl) 'You can't make the club in the tub,' or this one: 'He's hell when he's well.'