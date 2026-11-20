A flyover will be conducted by the 1-130th Attack Battalion, known as the "Panthers." This unit is part of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade and the North Carolina Army National Guard. The unit is based in Morrisville, NC, at Raleigh-Durham Airport. The Panthers fly the AH-64E Apache and have deployed in support of Operations Freedom Sentinel, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom.

The iconic Keep Pounding drums will be hit by Major General Cristina Moore. She has more than 30 years of military service and served in the Engineer branch during a 2004-2005 deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as part of the 30th Engineer Brigade. Major General Moore is a graduate of The United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a Master's Degree from the U.S. Army War College.

Her military awards include seven Meritorious Service Medals, the Humanitarian Service Medal for Hurricane Maria Relief efforts in Puerto Rico, as well as numerous other federal and state awards. She is the recipient of the Silver De Fleury from the Engineer Regiment.