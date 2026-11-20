CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers, in partnership with USAA, will honor the United States military during the Panthers' Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team's annual Salute to Service game.
The day will begin with an invocation from Chaplain Jon Bailey. He has served on Active Duty since 2008 and spent nearly a decade overseas with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He currently serves as the OƯicer in Charge of the Chaplain Corps Business Center at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
The National Anthem will be performed by Derek Wilson, an Air Force veteran who served 11 years on active duty. During Wilson's deployment, he served in Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom's Sentinel. Tamara Koehler, a deaf high school ASL teacher at a private Christian school and a native signer, will serve as the sign language interpreter for the National Anthem.
A flyover will be conducted by the 1-130th Attack Battalion, known as the "Panthers." This unit is part of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade and the North Carolina Army National Guard. The unit is based in Morrisville, NC, at Raleigh-Durham Airport. The Panthers fly the AH-64E Apache and have deployed in support of Operations Freedom Sentinel, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom.
The iconic Keep Pounding drums will be hit by Major General Cristina Moore. She has more than 30 years of military service and served in the Engineer branch during a 2004-2005 deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as part of the 30th Engineer Brigade. Major General Moore is a graduate of The United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a Master's Degree from the U.S. Army War College.
Her military awards include seven Meritorious Service Medals, the Humanitarian Service Medal for Hurricane Maria Relief efforts in Puerto Rico, as well as numerous other federal and state awards. She is the recipient of the Silver De Fleury from the Engineer Regiment.
Finally, the halftime entertainment will feature the 2026 Carolina Panthers Military Relay Competition! The Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy will compete in a relay competition composed of military-related obstacles, as we celebrate Salute to Service and all our service men and women.
Linebacker Devin Lloyd has been named the Carolina Panthers club nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award, presented by USAA for his commitment to give back to the military community.
Each team in the NFL can nominate a player or coach as their Salute to Service award representative. Fans can help determine the three finalists by voting once a day between now and November 30. The NFL will announce the three finalists in January, and the winner will be recognized at the annual NFL Honors award show.
USAA will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the recipient's military nonprofit charity of choice.
The Panthers visited Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., alongside USAA, as part of Salute to Service. Brady Christensen, Brycen Tremayne and Ja'Seem Reed were joined by Sir Purr and the TopCats as they watched drills and toured the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness facility for Soldier-Athletes. The day wrapped up at the Solomon Center with autographs, a helmet presentation, and photos with soldiers and fans. Thank you to USAA and everyone at Fort Jackson for a memorable visit!