CHARLOTTE — The early stages of a dog's life — the puppy stage — are filled with lots of noise. And exuberance, and spirit, and a playful energy that can't be matched. But mostly, lots of noises.
They'll bark just to show off they've found their voice, they'll yip in excitement, and nip to be playful.
That's kind of where the Panthers been with Monroe Freeling recently. The rookie right tackle is overflowing, nearly vibrating with animated anticipation on each walk from the huddle to the line of scrimmage. And sometimes, that manifests itself in noises.
"What I'm learning more and more about Monroe is, he just has such a joy for football when he's out there and watching him work at it, watching him get excited about it," shared coach Dave Canales this week, before continuing with a laugh, "He's getting more vocal, which is interesting. Parts of him that I didn't really know; sometimes, it's just kind of spontaneous roar coming out of the huddle before we start the series or different things like that."
Right guard Robert Hunt, who lines up next to Freeling and has become his guide through this rookie season, is typically next to Freeling on that jog from the huddle to the line, so he's aware that sometimes it's even more than a roar.
"This dude says all types of crazy s---," he laughed. "A roar, bark, a bite. He's a wild boy. He's just a little baby puppy. I love him. He's funny. I love him, bro."
That little baby puppy might have been thrown into the fight much sooner than anyone anticipated, starting the first four games at right tackle while Taylor Moton dealt with blood clots, then getting thrust back into the starting lineup three weeks later when Moton fractured his fibula, a season-ending injury.
And there were times, as Freeling has admitted, when he was a little wide-eyed puppy taking it all in. But as the weeks have progressed and he's played more and more snaps (he's played 494 offensive snaps thus far, which is 78.41 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps, seventh-most on the team), he's grown more and more into the dog that Dan Morgan knew he was getting when drafting Freeling No. 19 overall.
"I think for me it's just having the reps," said Freeling. "I can't say I'm more comfortable, but for the most part I think I've played more football at the end of the day. It just means I'm more comfortable going out there, whoever my opponent is, and just playing ball.
"I mean, I'm definitely trying to bring that energy every day, whatever it is, and maybe I'll make some noises that maybe I'm not supposed to make."
When Freeling joined the Panthers, Ikem Ekwonu was (and still is) recovering from a knee injury. But Carolina had also signed Rasheed Walker in free agency and had the stalwart Moton at right tackle. So there was a belief the Georgia product would have time to grow and develop behind veterans.
When Moton was diagnosed with the blood clots, everything in Freeling's life sped up. For a couple of months, and into the season, he was doggy-paddling, just keeping his head above water. But over the past few weeks, Hunt has done his best to help his teammate, locker mate, and right tackle just learn to breathe again.
"His mind is going 1,000 mph all the time," said Hunt. "He has a lot of energy. I just kind of tell him, 'Yo, let's chill a little bit,' and kind of just understand that we're playing together essentially, so I was just trying to remind him little bits and pieces like, at the end of the day we're together, so we got to play a unit, we got to be on the same page.
"He hasn't been in those situations, but he's starting to understand the situations. He's starting to understand the plans and everything."
Freeling is one of four brothers in his family. His entire life has been about working and playing amid a group full of rambunctious personalities and finding his place among them. Now, he's simply doing that on an offensive line unit where he may be the youngest one, but is quickly becoming someone on whom they depend.
"I think as I kind of grew up and kind of came into my own, I think I became more confident just being me," explained Freeling. "I think if I don't go out there and be me, I'm kind of doing myself a disservice and my teammates, so that's just kind of how it is.
"I've always brought the juice, and I try to always bring the juice no matter what it is when I'm on the field, when I'm at practice, when I'm not at practice, whatever it is, so I mean I think I just like bringing energy, trying to make football as fun as I can."
Making it fun only goes so far, though. As the future on the offensive line, the tackle knows he has to also become so dependable, he's an afterthought (the biggest compliment for an offensive lineman). Freeling studied everything Taylor Moton did during the two weeks Moton was back starting on the offensive line. Freeling watched how Moton worked out, how he practiced, and, more importantly, how he studied film.
Despite only getting to watch Moton for those two weeks, it was enough to inspire Freeling to change how he approached film study.
And he did it in a big way.
"My brothers convinced me to get a 98-inch TV," he said, then, with perfect comedic timing, delivered the closer: "and I just don't know if it's big enough."
TVs are measured diagonally, but a 98-inch television is still over 7 feet wide. In other words, even longer end-to-end than the 6-7 Freeling. But 98 inches provides a lot of screen to see even the smallest things, so when he goes home at night, it's to watch more of the smallest things on his behemoth of a television.
"I got the little remote that they have here at the facility that I can just AirPlay from my iPad to my TV, and I just will sit there and watch a couple of games, pass rush tape, whatever it is to work on it," he shared.
"I think I'll see a little bit finer details, but I think besides that, football's football. Maybe I'll see a rep that I had a bad rep, even bigger, and then a good rep is a good rep.
"If anything, I think the bad rep is worse," he joked of seeing it on the literal big screen. "So that bumps you."
There won't be many bad reps on Freeling's most recent film, though. In the Panthers Week 10 win over the Saints, Freeling had his best statistical game yet in the league. On 34 pass-block snaps, he allowed just one quarterback pressure and no sacks.
Which means more noise.
"He's kind of a bubbly character out there, and I just love seeing when the guys start to blossom that way," offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said. "It means that they're, they're comfortable within the scheme, what they're being asked to do, and they can just go out there and play confident.
"I would say he's not quite Rob Hunt, dancing down the field, but he's got a little bit of that in him. I think it, came out in the interview when we had him in person, in the draft process. You get to know the guy and, when you're just watching tape of hundreds of prospects and you don't really have a person with a face or the player until you sit down with him one-on-one. But once you talk to him and you realize his background, and you just pick his brain and you ask him about his teammates, his face lights up and you see him really just come alive for you and put really the character behind the name."
After allowing a sack in each of his first three starts, he has allowed only 1.5 sacks over his last five games.
"He just continues to believe that he can get to where he wants to get to, and he's attacking the work, and it's getting better," praised Hunt. "I've stated since early in the year, rookies always get better with reps, and that's just kind of what it is."
With each rep, each lesson, and each game Monroe Freeling puts under his belt, he becomes more comfortable. That may lead to more noises coming out of the huddle, but it's a sweet sound for the Panthers.
"I'm learning a lot about his personality, which tells me he knows what he's doing, tells me he's really comfortable with the scheme, comfortable with the techniques, the things we're asking him," said Canales. "I know when we prepare our guys that way, they really start to show their personalities."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.