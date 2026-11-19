"He's kind of a bubbly character out there, and I just love seeing when the guys start to blossom that way," offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said. "It means that they're, they're comfortable within the scheme, what they're being asked to do, and they can just go out there and play confident.

"I would say he's not quite Rob Hunt, dancing down the field, but he's got a little bit of that in him. I think it, came out in the interview when we had him in person, in the draft process. You get to know the guy and, when you're just watching tape of hundreds of prospects and you don't really have a person with a face or the player until you sit down with him one-on-one. But once you talk to him and you realize his background, and you just pick his brain and you ask him about his teammates, his face lights up and you see him really just come alive for you and put really the character behind the name."