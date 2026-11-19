CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were still without two key contributors in practice Thursday, but got others back on the field.
Starting linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) was held out again after missing the last two weeks. Special teamer Isaiah Simmons (knee) was also held out of practice.
Tight ends Darren Waller (knee) and Tommy Tremble (knee) were limited after they missed Wednesday's practice.
And running back Chuba Hubbard was back to full participation after he was given a veteran rest day on Wednesday.
Otherwise, the rest of the players on the report were full participants, including cornerbacks Will Lee III (hamstring) and Mike Jackson (groin).
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.