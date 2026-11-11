Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Many happy returns

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers didn't make any trades this week, but they added a lot of players to the field on Wednesday.
They welcomed back outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), left guard Damien Lewis (knee), and cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring) to practice as they prepare for this week's trip to New Orleans.
Wednesday was a walk-through, so all participation levels are technically projections, but all three were full participants.
Phillips has missed the last three games, Lewis the last two, and Lee missed last week.
Linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) did not participate, but the only other absence was not injury-related, as running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) got a vet day.
Otherwise, the rest of the players on the report were full participants, including cornerback Mike Jackson (groin), running back Jonathon Brooks (groin), and wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee), after those three had their practice windows opened earlier in the day.
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos.