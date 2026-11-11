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Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Many happy returns

The Panthers got several key players back on the field for Wednesday's walk-through, including Jaelan Phillips, Damien Lewis, and Will Lee.

Nov 11, 2026 at 02:37 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers didn't make any trades this week, but they added a lot of players to the field on Wednesday.

They welcomed back outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), left guard Damien Lewis (knee), and cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring) to practice as they prepare for this week's trip to New Orleans.

Wednesday was a walk-through, so all participation levels are technically projections, but all three were full participants.

Phillips has missed the last three games, Lewis the last two, and Lee missed last week.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) did not participate, but the only other absence was not injury-related, as running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) got a vet day.

Otherwise, the rest of the players on the report were full participants, including cornerback Mike Jackson (groin), running back Jonathon Brooks (groin), and wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee), after those three had their practice windows opened earlier in the day.

Related Links

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Guard Robert Hunt is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Guard Robert Hunt is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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A game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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A game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Guard Robert Hunt is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Guard Robert Hunt is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Guard Robert Hunt #50 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Guard Robert Hunt #50 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks #25 and Rendrick Taylor are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Jonathon Brooks #25 and Rendrick Taylor are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Tackle Jake Curhan and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Jake Curhan and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Linebacker Bam Martin-Scott is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Bam Martin-Scott is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Safety Zakee Wheatley and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

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Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker #18 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker #18 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Nick Scott and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight End Darren Waller (88) is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight End Darren Waller (88) is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TopCats are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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TopCats are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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