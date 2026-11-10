Ask The Old Guy: Deadline day finds the Panthers in first place

CHARLOTTE — Well, as it turns out, everyone's still here, and the Carolina Panthers are still in first place.
Now that the trade deadline has come and gone, and none of the fan-fiction proposals of the last few weeks ever came to pass (and very little actually ever happens), we can get back to work.
And when the Panthers get back on the practice field tomorrow, they'll be in first place.
Listen, being 3-5 ain't great, especially when you were 3-2 three weeks ago. But thanks to the neighborhood, that matters a little less.
The encouraging thing for the Panthers is that they found some decent football against a really good defense last week, and they're on the verge of getting some quality players back on the field.
Despite what I can only assume was a robust market for JJ Jansen, they deemed him and the rest of them untouchable. They weren't going to go out and acquire anyone as impactful as Jaycee Horn or Mike Jackson or Jaelan Phillips, or maybe even Brady Christensen or Xavier Legette or Jonathon Brooks. So they proceed, with all their future picks intact.
And they do it from on top of the NFC South standings. Never apologize for the high road, friends; the climb is steep, but the view is spectacular.
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It's been nearly 30 years since I last said this, but we were robbed! All day long, the officiating was flat-out awful and completely one-sided. They missed a blatant pass interference call, and then those varmints allowed a challenge after we had already run the next play! I thought they were just challenging the spot of the ball on our run. This sequence was more poorly choreographed than the time Seven of Nine Rock-Bottomed The Rock in his acting debut. It was a truly ugly Sunday on Mint Street for the rule of law.
Games like this are exactly why conspiracy theorists exist. I know, I know — you have to score more points, 'kay? But this was a terrible, disgraceful day for the stripes in Charlotte. My question is: do the Panthers have any official recourse with the league office after a game like this? The officials took that game away from us more than once, and someone needs to be put in the corner wearing a pointy hat.
On a side note, the Cats really need to start finishing their defensive pressures. Golly. — Deric, Gastonia, NC
Generally when a team has complaints about specific calls, they will forward them to the league office. And the league office will generally respond, one way or another. Sometimes they'll say "we screwed up," and sometimes they don't.
But a wise coach probably wouldn't flaunt it if the league admitted an error.
So Dave Canales might not want to stand behind a lectern and yell that they got jammed.
But I can.
When we were talking in the press box, and I casually said, "yeah, they got hosed on that one," Kassidy Hill snaps her head around with a look of surprise on her face and replied, "You never say that." And I don't. Because there are too many calls that could go either way in every game. But that PI was bad. Like textbook, got there before the ball with his back turned and took a man down bad. First-and-goal at the 1. Now, did the Broncos intercept the ball after that PI? They did. And they have every right to yell about that part. But if the refs aren't going to call it, they're not going to self-report.
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So the Eagles' fans can squawk until the refs throw an extremely late flag for intentional grounding on BY9 but they won't throw a flag for an obvious PI that was replayed several times? — Jonathan, Whittier, NC
My dear friend and best man at my most recent wedding, Kent Somers, once shared that after a particularly unfortunate loss in Arizona, former Cardinals coach Denny Green described the situation as "bulls--- and a bad deal," and I think we can borrow that one here.
Also true: The Panthers practice-squad corners who started last week were pretty grabby, and much of what was called was richly deserved. Two things can be true at the same time.
But this space is for you, the reader. Let it all out. I consider it a public service.
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Hard to win when the refs call it as lopsided as they did today. Everything the Panthers did was PI, but nothing the Broncos did was.
My question is, how were the Broncos allowed to review the end zone interception if the Panthers ran another play already?
On to the Saints. Keep Pounding! — Jake, Candler, NC
The short answer is they shouldn't be allowed to challenge after the next play's run, but also the refs ruled that Sean Payton got his challenge flag in on time.
NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth confirmed that Payton's challenge came in before the next play. (You don't have to like it, or agree, but that's what 345 Park Avenue decreed.)
"Replay can get involved to make sure that the head coach throws his challenge flag prior to the next snap," Butterworth said in a pool report. "We were actually able to use angles to show that the flag was out prior to the ball being snapped, and so we permitted the challenge."
And that's the hidden danger of being popular or interesting.
The higher you go up the broadcast food chain, the more cameras you have shooting your games. And Sunday, they had the No. 2 CBS crew, with a lot of extra stuff, including the big cameras on booms behind the benches. When you have the fifth or sixth crew from any network, you're going to have fewer cameras and fewer angles of anything that needs to be reviewed, which is good if you're trying to hide stuff. We prefer transparency, of course. But if there's a view of Payton clearly dropping that flag before Bryce handed the ball to Chuba on second down, I haven't seen it.
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I've watched multiple replays of Payton throwing the challenge flag from all the available angles — seeing it leave his hand before the ball is snapped, but not making it to the turf. I've watched the replay of what seems like blatant pass interference and the interception that followed. I know Dave Canales says we have to move on, but I haven't been able to let go. I just need the NFL to acknowledge that the decision to go back and allow the challenge after the ball was snapped — without the challenge flat hitting the turf or the refs seeing the flag before the ball was snapped — is unprecedented. Is there any precedent for using review to retroactively acknowledge the challenge flag? I just need closure. — Deirdre, Fort Mill, SC
Alan Butterworth, NFL VP of Instant Replay, said they used camera angles to determine that Sean Payton threw the challenge flag before the snap. Rule 15, Article 1, Section 3 lists the instances where replay is permitted to be used, but its use to determine the timing of the throwing of the challenge flag is not one of the listed instances. Thus, it appears the NFL did not follow its own rules about how instant replay is permitted to be used.
Furthermore, Rule 15, Article 1, Section 1, states that a team can initiate a challenge by throwing a red flag onto the field of play before the next legal snap. Thus, if Sean Payton threw the flag before the next snap is not determinative if the play is reviewable......the challenge flag has to actually hit the field of play before the next snap. Butterworth said they determined Payton threw the flag before the snap, but he did not say the challenge flag landed onto the field of play before the snap. Thus, it would appear the NFL did not properly determine that a successful challenge was initiated.
It would be great if you could take this up with the NFL as to why replay was used to determine if Payton threw the flag when that is not a permitted use of the replay protocol (just like it couldn't be used to rule the egregious DPI that was not called.) Also, did they determine the challenge flag landed onto the field of play before the snap? — James, Walkertown, NC
You know what would be really unprecedented?
If the league office called and said, "You're right, we're wrong; you win, actually."
Which clearly isn't going to happen, but it's fun to imagine.
Listen, nobody loves the white-hot flame of righteous indignation more than me, but the reality at this point is that the league's not going to overturn this ruling. Was it wrong? Everyone in the surrounding four area codes believes so. Is it changing? It is not.
So maybe the best thing is getting back to work.
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Hi Darin. Walking out of the stadium Sunday, I had a weird sense of optimism for the rest of the season. The new aggressive defense will be fun to watch as they blow up opposing teams' O-lines and we get our star players back on the field. Bryce looked much healthier. The refereeing can't get any worse, starting with the coin toss when the ref mistakenly said the Panthers, as the away team, could call it. However, I might give them a pass on that since half the stadium was filled with orange jerseys. Much of the media coverage after the game focused on the players' and coaches' reactions to the terrible calls. Publicly, everyone is praising Canales for his calm approach on the sidelines. I wonder if, behind the scenes, the players would like to see their coach a little more fired up at the refs. Most, if not all, the great coaches "work the refs." If it didn't matter, they wouldn't do it. If the calls had gone against the Broncos, I am sure Sean Payton would have been in their ears much more aggressively. I doubt that his mentor in Seattle would have been so mild-mannered. Thoughts? — Steve, Landrum, SC
Canales has clearly chosen a honey-vs.-vinegar approach to catching these particular flies, and it's consistent with his personality.
Since the day he walked in the door, Canales has been about doing things in a precise and intentional way, not skipping steps, honoring the work, and living the process.
So if he started yelling and squalling and and hollering, it might be cathartic for a minute, but the questions have to be: Was it helpful? And was it authentic?
I'm not saying you have to just sit there and passively take everything the world dumps on you, but it helps if you're true to your inner nature. If you're a yeller, yell. And that's fine, until the day when people stop listening to you yell, and then you're just a noisemaker. But mostly, be genuine. The only thing people hate more than a simp is a phony. And when you're behaving in a way that's out of character, it might mean you're panicking.
At least one player agreed.
"I've had coaches before that really harp on that (yelling at officials, but) to have a coach that is ready for you to go make a play, make up for it, and not, like, belittle the little things and get ready to go out there — we got a job to do — I think that's awesome," tight end Tommy Tremble said Monday. "(Dave Canales is) a guy who tells you, 'Hey, we've got to wipe that. We got a game to play. We've got a next play mentality,' and I think that's awesome to have as a coach."
And bless you for seeing that half-full glass, because there was a lot to like about that one.
They played one of the best teams in the AFC, and one of the best-coached teams, to the final moments. And they negated the Denver pressure for most of the day; Bryce was dealing, and the defense showed signs that when they're starting Jaycee and Mike Jack instead of a couple of practice squaders (which should be soon), things could improve.
Almost everything was right. Except that one call, and the outcome of the game.
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FOTM here thinking we should sign that Corgi. — Michael, Wesley Chapel, FL
Which one? The one that broke contain, Quinn, has become a major internet star, so I'm not sure we have the cap room to afford.
I'd sign all of them, honestly.
I've covered Super Bowls, I've been to the Grand Ole Opry and Radio City Music Hall, I've traveled all over this great land of ours (and also Germany) doing this job, and one of the happiest places I've ever been was in the Corgi locker room pregame on Sunday. That was just distilled joy, and I wanted to stay in there all day.
I'm beagle people (Super sky point to the all-time great Mr. Bean), but I love Corgis, and around the house I call them Corgoes because it makes me laugh. Especially when they goes and goes and goes like Ollie and my personal favorite Bouchon went in the final. Those Corgoes were trucking.
Corgi Cup is one of the two greatest halftime shows in football. The only thing that can compare is monkeys riding dogs.
Now, Whiplash the Cowboy Monkey and his friends saddling up on a herd of Corgoes — that's a million-dollar idea. I'm volunteering to work in the entertainment department if that ever goes down.
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Did one of our receivers change his jersey number to 14? The reason I asked was that, among the Nov. 5th practice photos, there was one (30 of 41) of a player in that jersey. The last player I remember in 14 was QB Kyle Trask. — Randall, Branchville, SC
On its face, this might seem like a silly question.
But this question is exactly why Randall is this week's Friend Of The Mailbag, and frankly I'm ashamed he hasn't been already.
If you're going to read every word we write, and look at every picture in every gallery, and know the roster well enough to recall Kyle Trask's number, then you are our kind of people. And literally the least we can do is send you a T-shirt.
This is actually a cool wrinkle they use in practice. That 14 you saw was Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who, if he were ever activated for a game, would be No. 15 because that's his actual number. But when he's running routes for the scout team, rather than just sticking him in a penny that has been sitting in a closet growing mold, they hand him an actual jersey of the guy he's replicating that week.
So in this instance, Smith-Marsette was wearing Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton's 14, and Ja'seem Reed was wearing Jaylen Waddle's 17. They do that with the skill players each week, to give the defense something to visualize. (It's not as necessary for linemen, because the left tackle is pretty much the left tackle.)
This plan works pretty well, until the player in question is either smaller or larger than the guy he's mimicking or the guy here who used to wear that practice jersey, which is being recycled. "Then they pretty much wear it regardless of size," was the answer from the equipment staff.
On the defense, most of the scout team guys will wear pennies, but they'll generally put a jersey on a few specific players if they're key to their defensive system. For instance, a corner who travels with a particular receiver or a safety who comes into the box that the rest of the defense reads off of. It makes it easier for the guys in practice to identify him if he's a guy they need to see based on that week's plan.
And it's not like it costs a lot. These are all out of the leftover practice jersey box; they just fish out the numbers they need in a particular week from the existing stock.
So if you're looking through the galleries and see numbers that don't match what's on the roster, now you know. And if you're not looking through all the galleries seeking out these discrepancies, you're simply not as cool as my man Randall, who will soon be rocking his official Friend Of The Mailbag T-shirt.
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I grew up on liver sausage (Chicago), transitioned to pate (Memphis), and evolved to livermush (and grits) in Charlotte. I understand Walter Payton grew up on livermush and grits. If it's good enough for Sweetness, I recommend all Panthers add that to their diet.
Getting to my point: Do the Panthers provide meals on practice days? Breakfast? Lunch? Dinner? Snacks? Tea time? And is there someone who chooses foods and provides nutritional guidance? Is it mandatory, enforced, or voluntary? (Can't imagine MAKING Derrick Brown do something he doesn't want to.) Or do players have their own nutritionist and/or just do their own thing?
Thanks to you and all livermush fans. — Wally, Charlotte
Yeah, they feed players roughly five times a day, it just feels like 12. If you're fueling the high-performance machines of NFL bodies, you do it intentionally. As I was writing this answer, a man was coming into the stadium rolling crates and crates full of locally-sourced produce, one of the many ways director of culinary Tracie Hartman tries to keep it good, and good for them at multiple levels in the food community.
Hartman and her staff do an incredible job of feeding these guys in the team cafeteria. (We don't have a lot of pictures in there, because that's their space, and that's her below with 2025 Make-A-Wish kid Jase Garland.) In the morning, there's always a line of hot foods, plus fruit, whatever they need, and guys are free to custom order. Lunch is a huge meal, and they're well-stocked with nutritious and delicious options, in NFL-player-sized portions. "They have seared tuna now?" former running back Jonathan Stewart said recently when he reviewed the line. But they also have chili dog day occasionally (offensive line coach Joe Gilbert, huge fan), and specialty items every day. You have to keep guys interested in eating well, and Hartman and her staff do an amazing job. (Also, if you don't want guys leaving here and eating junk, making them not want junk because the food here is better is one way to do it.) This is one of the best restaurants in town, and they work with players to individualize menus. If a guy comes here who has specific needs or allergies, they work with players to make sure everyone is taken care of.
From sous chef Chris Wylie to Derriek Jackson, Jackie Chand, Tae Pierce, Andres Torres, Tim Houston, Carolina McKie, and Lupe Veramendi and beyond, there is a small army running a full-bore kitchen every day, feeding three full meals plus snacks. They also make custom smoothies for post-practice recovery, working with director of performance nutrition Kate Callaway and performance nutrition assistant Tim Rabas on that part of it (Callaway also goes through about 250 bananas a week in the weight room and before and during practice, not counting what's in the kitchen). Callaway and Rabas also work with players on individual nutrition plans, supporting their efforts for meals away from here. This is food, and also science.
But there's always food around, as you might imagine. When the kitchen thought they had a weekend off after the Green Bay game, a coaching change and subsequent meetings led them to reopen it to feed staff working over the weekend. And because it's a restaurant, it can be a high-stress operation. But they also take care of the people, because ultimately it's a customer service business. And it's happening at a high level, as the people who have worked for other teams or eaten here previously can attest.
So thanks for giving me a chance to shine a little light on Hartman and her staff. They do amazing work. Even if I haven't heard any evidence of livermush at breakfast. We'll work on it.
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I first want to say that I am happy to see what the defense looks like. The defensive line was more physical and attacking. I think that was missing from the defensive line. Secondly the coaches have to somehow get to some of these players about the penalties. I get that they might be from the practice squad or depth, but there should be no way that we have this many penalties in a game. If the defense improves, especially with defending the run, then they should keep Todd Wash as the DC permanently, but I want to see how the defense does going forward.
My question is, and probably with a lot of fans, the offensive line. We can have the best offensive weapons at WR's, TE's, RB's, and even QB, but what good is that if the offensive line can't even block? I have heard sports reporters just say, "What are the coaches doing, and why are they putting the tackles on an island?" I also listened to video of the OL coach talking about the struggles of Rasheed Walker from how he does well in practice, but it isn't translating to the field. I want to know what the organization is doing to combat this. I don't know about any others, but I don't see us going to the playoffs, or if we do, it's because the NFC South as a whole is just the worst division in all football. I am sorry to say that, but I look at not just Carolina, but all the other teams in the division and we all have a losing record.
So what do you think the organization should do when it comes to this because there is no reason why we can't at least attempt and try to trade for someone who can solidify one of the tackle positions? The C and both Guards seem to be holding up, but they probably need to be upgraded to. Can't expect Bryce Young to always operate under that kind of pressure. I was just very disappointed because they had an opportunity to come back to win it, but ended up losing it all because of the offensive line again. — Anthony, Dayton, OH
Well, since starting-grade tackles are out there growing on trees, they should just go pick one.
This may be hard to imagine after giving up 11.0 sacks in the losses to the Bucs and Packers, but the pass protection was actually pretty good on the whole last week.
There's a little bit of "other than that, Mrs. Lincoln," since the game ended on a sack-strip fumble, but they only allowed the Broncos 3.0 sacks, and the Broncos are one of the league's best at pressuring quarterbacks.
Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling might not be playing at Pro Bowl levels right now, but it's worth remembering they were the backups since the Panthers knew they'd be without Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu at the start of the season (and are now without Moton again). Having that kind of depth was intentional.
They're building it back to the point that Brady Christensen, who has a long track record of being capable at all five spots, didn't immediately go back into the lineup.
It wasn't great for a couple of weeks; it got better last week. Now let's see what it might look like when Damien Lewis, eventually Ekwonu, and perhaps Christensen are in the mix. (Although Torricelli Simpkins III was pretty good last week too.)
Believe me when I say it can be a lot worse, because we've seen it.
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After watching the Panthers play well against the Broncos and lost because of a lot of penalties and lack of protection again I watched Green Bay destroy New England and the thought occurred to me that the Panthers played Denver as well as Kansas City did last week and they played Green Bay better than New England did. Maybe the Panthers aren't so bad, and there's hope going forward. Keep Pounding!
Now, when are Jaycee Horn and Mike Jack coming back? Also, have they given any thought to switching up the offensive line? Like moving Monroe Freeling to left tackle since it's his normal position and put Brady Christensen at right tackle, which might even improve the play of Robert Hunt. What do you think? Possible? — Roger, Matthews, NC
When Canales allowed himself to say Horn and Jackson would be back soon, that meant something, since coaches generally try to take the most conservative path when discussing these things.
And when you watched that defense last week, if you couldn't imagine it with a significant upgrade at corner (and nothing against Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton, but they're just not Mike Jack and Jaycee, few are), I can't help you.
Offensive line is a position where stability matters, so if you can find a way to be minimally disruptive, that's usually the preference. That doesn't mean you don't ever touch it, but health and small tweaks are better than taking a chainsaw to it.
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Everybody wants to win now, but us old guys remember the bad times and the good. Our depth is not strong enough to flourish with all the injuries we have but we have a strong core. This is not the time to blow it up. If you could make one depth trade, what would it be? People remember earlier this decade and be patient. — Michael, Glen Alpine, NC
Again, the deadline came and went with nothing, which was not unexpected.
And honestly, the depth upgrades are coming. When they get Horn and Jackson and XL and Brooks back on the field, they're deeper and better.
That's always better than trading stuff away, because that cuts into your ability to make moves in the future. (And you're not finding four upgrades like that on the trade market without giving away most of a draft.) Here's a look at their 2027 draft picks, all of which they still have.
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OK, time for everyone to panic!! Just kidding, everything is going to be OK. We should understand that it was expected to lose when we are down our top 4 corners, two rushers, and 3 offensive linemen and we just barely lost to the defending AFC champs who happen to be leading their division again. What I like looking at is math. I'm thinking we need to get to 9 wins this year. Looking at our remaining schedule, if we beat all of the NFC South teams which we can do and beat Baltimore then we only have to win one of the following games: at Minnesota (possible), home vs. Cincinnati (tough unless we get corners back, possible if we do), at Pittsburgh (possible) and home against Seattle (not likely but you never know). In short, we have lost to Chicago (juggernaut), Cleveland (OK, a bad loss), Tampa Bay (a team on the upswing), Green Bay and Denver who are both very good. These people get paid too. We have also beaten a good Detroit team. In short, don't give up and let's prepare for N'Awlins. Every journey begins with a single step.
Bonus thought: For everyone beating up on Monroe Freeling, give him time. I am just as excited to see what looks to be great contributors in Lee Hunter, Zakee Wheatley, and Will Lee III. If Chris Brazzell II returns next year in good shape we might be having a great draft year and playing offensive tackle against Denver is tough. Let's see how Monroe fares this week against the Saints and the rest of the year before we make any judgments. — Steve, Clayton, NC
Freeling was always going to be a guy who needed a little time, because he only started 18 games in college. And when you see him up close, you're reminded he's still very young. (He reminds me an awful lot of the jug-eared 2003 version of Jordan Gross, who needed a little time to grow into his body.)
And this does appear to be a promising draft class, particularly with Hunter being a scheme more conducive to his game.
That's also why you don't trade all your draft picks.
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First-Time Writing, Day-One Fan!
I was at Sunday's game, and it appeared that nearly half the stadium was filled with Broncos fans. That is embarrassing, and as Panthers fans, we need to take a hard look at ourselves.
As fans, there is only so much we can do to influence the outcome of a game. We can't sign draft picks or free agents. We can't fire coaches, cut players, or even change the facilities. But there is one thing we can control: showing up, filling the stadium, and making as much noise as possible when our team is on defense.
That's why I am amazed by the number of PSL owners who are willing to sell their tickets to opposing-team fans. I genuinely question whether these people are true Panthers fans or simply purchased their PSLs as an investment.
I am a PSL owner, and I drive six hours round-trip from Virginia for every home game. I have not missed a game, and I will never sell my tickets to opposing-team fans. If I can't make a game, those seats will sit empty rather than give the opposing team more support in our own stadium.
Being a fan means more than wearing a jersey or cheering when things are going well. It means showing up, supporting your team, and doing your part to create a home-field advantage.
Real fans support their team. Fake fans sell their tickets. Prove me wrong! — David, Salem, VA
I promised on Day 1 I would never tell a fan how to fan. But what I will also point out is that Charlotte, North Carolina, remains the center of the universe.
When opposing fanbases look at schedules in May and decide where to come for a road game, Charlotte is near the top of the destination list. Because let's face it, we have everything here. Our downtown footprint is booming and about to get busier when the new music venue opens; we have cool outdoor stuff to do year-round (including the US National Whitewater Center), and let's face it, the weather is almost always amazing here.
Wisconsin was lovely the other week, blue skies and cool, crisp fall air and sunshine, but that was in the 10-day window when things are perfect there. We have that like 325 days a year here.
Now, do we prefer out-of-towners coming here for the game? Of course not. But we understand. So if you're here, share your passion, and watch it spread.
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I am a dedicated Panthers fan, and what I know about football is what I see on the field and what I glean from what I read, such as ATOG. With that said there has been some discussion about gaps this week. Since I do not know the secret language that the football insiders use, what is the difference in a one-gap versus a two-gap scheme? — Harold, McLeansville, NC
Ooooh, baby. Let's say some football words. I love saying football words (not always; I prefer English).
Gaps refer to the spaces between offensive linemen. The A-gap is the one between the center and guard (on either side), the B-gap is between the guard and tackle, and so forth.
In short, one-gap means you're responsible for one of those. It's an attacking philosophy, as opposed to two-gap, when you're trying to cover more space by reading what the opponent is doing and reacting to it. There's a time and a place for both. But just as with coaching changes, if the last guy was fat, the next guy will be skinny. That's why you heard interim coordinator Todd Wash talk last week about being "an attack front," because they're doing more one-gap business now.
We now return to English for the remainder of this Mailbag.
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G'day, Darin. Hope the season is treating you well.
The Bucs vs. Falcons monsoon game got me thinking about game preparation. It felt like the Bucs went into that game with a real run-heavy game plan (might be an understatement), while the Falcons seemed less prepared for the level of wet.
How much does the weather forecast play into Thursday and Friday practice? If it looks like it will be wet, do they get the sprinklers out? And is there a weather forecaster on staff? — Peter, Brisbane, Australia
I said English, not Australian. Haven't heard from Peter in a while, and it's always good. Or g'd, I suppose.
But preparing for a rain game by practicing under the sprinklers seems like a terrible idea. There are wet-ball drills they'll do, mainly with quarterbacks, if they know it's going to be raining. And my guys on the grounds crew offered me money or lawn advice to not even print this letter at all. But as always, I do it for the people, so here we go.
They definitely keep tabs on the weather. Vice president of football operations Jeff Brown is in charge of that, and he has all kinds of cool tools to help. No one on the football side ever has one job, so Jeff running the logistics side dovetails with being the weather guy anyway. Besides, he played infield, outfield, and caught as a collegiate baseball player at Butler, so he can do a little of everything.
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And on that note, let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.
Should I run a half-Ironman? — Zach, Evanston, IL
Absolutely you should. Doing hard things on purpose is the only thing that's going to save the world. And you know what you should do then? GET BACK TO CLASS, ZACH.
(Also, Anthony Tyus III dropped by, and he recommended 10Q Chicken and Joy Yee Noodles in Evanston. Now, really, GET BACK TO CLASS, ZACH.)
What's it take to get Jaelan Phillips on the field? Is this the worst free agent acquisition since Sean Gilbert? We knew of his injury history. Wasn't that a huge red flag? — Terry, Fort Mill, SC
It takes time to heal hamstring injuries, and his was significant. So he's getting the time to get well. He's missed three games with this one, after aggravating an existing issue from the week before the Eagles game. But they didn't put him on IR, which meant a four-game absence, so there must have been some thought that he'd be back before then. Stay tuned.
Also, Sean Gilbert wasn't even the worst free agent addition of his era. Chuck Smith came here in 2000 on a five-year, $21 million deal (back when that was real money) and played two games and made one tackle before everyone realized his knees were shot. And Sean was pretty good at football. It's not his fault they gave him a ridiculous contract.
Hey Darin, I'm an old guy getting older, but it beats the alternative. The Panthers lost but it feels like they could just as easily won if Bryce Young had just a little more time to throw or the unlucky end zone interception didn't happen or we called a running play instead of pass on 1st an goal at the 1 or we didn't have so many penalties, or turnovers or have to play DBs that were on the street a couple of weeks ago, or had some offensive tackles that were a little more athletic (see more time to throw), etc. We are just a few ORs from having 3 more wins! So what can the Panthers do to affect these ORs other than 'Keep Pounding" and hope we get some of the guys back from injury? Is there a football God we can appeal to change our luck? — Norm, Greenville, SC
I try to stay out of everybody's religion, and the last time I talked to God about that, she told me that was a terrific idea.
One big non-football question that has divided many households/families/friends. And no, it doesn't involve politics. Is it OK to put up Christmas decorations prior to Thanksgiving? Full transparency, I already have three trees up before coming down for the game. — Tom, Trent Woods, NC
Mostly, chase your joy, and grab it with both hands. I mean, I don't decorate until later, but I also tend to leave Christmas trees up until the Super Bowl, so maybe I'm the wrong guy to ask. I wish we had more visual representations of Thanksgiving, because that's the best of the non-religious holidays (because gratitude and community). Maybe we could all put folding tables in the yard for popcorn and toast with our friends like Charlie Brown.
Shouldn't we get Josh Downs for a third-round pick, and Chavarius Ward for a fourth-round pick? Drafting Trey'Dez Green in the first round of 2027 and drafting J'Koby Williams in the second round, and getting a second-round pick out with a fourth-rounder under an interior offensive lineman. — Shane, Rockwell, NC
You're hired.
Where do I find which jersey color will be worn for a particular game? — Chris and Anne, Charlotte
Why are we cursed? Even when things go right, it goes down right after. The lack of a PI call leading to a freak interception was just mind-boggling. And the offensive play-calling just didn't sync up. Penalties. All of it just is demoralizing. I'm not even an angry fan now I'm just a disappointed fan and it's just getting hard to watch these games now. What's the silver lining here? — Eric, Brick, NJ
Cursed? Your team of preference is currently in first place. That's not cursed, that's charmed living.