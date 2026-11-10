Ask The Old Guy: Deadline day finds the Panthers in first place

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I first want to say that I am happy to see what the defense looks like. The defensive line was more physical and attacking. I think that was missing from the defensive line. Secondly the coaches have to somehow get to some of these players about the penalties. I get that they might be from the practice squad or depth, but there should be no way that we have this many penalties in a game. If the defense improves, especially with defending the run, then they should keep Todd Wash as the DC permanently, but I want to see how the defense does going forward.

My question is, and probably with a lot of fans, the offensive line. We can have the best offensive weapons at WR's, TE's, RB's, and even QB, but what good is that if the offensive line can't even block? I have heard sports reporters just say, "What are the coaches doing, and why are they putting the tackles on an island?" I also listened to video of the OL coach talking about the struggles of Rasheed Walker from how he does well in practice, but it isn't translating to the field. I want to know what the organization is doing to combat this. I don't know about any others, but I don't see us going to the playoffs, or if we do, it's because the NFC South as a whole is just the worst division in all football. I am sorry to say that, but I look at not just Carolina, but all the other teams in the division and we all have a losing record.

So what do you think the organization should do when it comes to this because there is no reason why we can't at least attempt and try to trade for someone who can solidify one of the tackle positions? The C and both Guards seem to be holding up, but they probably need to be upgraded to. Can't expect Bryce Young to always operate under that kind of pressure. I was just very disappointed because they had an opportunity to come back to win it, but ended up losing it all because of the offensive line again. — Anthony, Dayton, OH

Well, since starting-grade tackles are out there growing on trees, they should just go pick one.

This may be hard to imagine after giving up 11.0 sacks in the losses to the Bucs and Packers, but the pass protection was actually pretty good on the whole last week.

There's a little bit of "other than that, Mrs. Lincoln," since the game ended on a sack-strip fumble, but they only allowed the Broncos 3.0 sacks, and the Broncos are one of the league's best at pressuring quarterbacks.

Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling might not be playing at Pro Bowl levels right now, but it's worth remembering they were the backups since the Panthers knew they'd be without Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu at the start of the season (and are now without Moton again). Having that kind of depth was intentional.

They're building it back to the point that Brady Christensen, who has a long track record of being capable at all five spots, didn't immediately go back into the lineup.

It wasn't great for a couple of weeks; it got better last week. Now let's see what it might look like when Damien Lewis, eventually Ekwonu, and perhaps Christensen are in the mix. (Although Torricelli Simpkins III was pretty good last week too.)