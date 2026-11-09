Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton show physicality, but accept responsibility for penalties

Two of those defensive pass interference calls came in the first quarter and extended drives for the Broncos, with one coming on a third down when it seemed Denver was going to be forced off the field. Both drives ended in a score.

"I feel like there was a big emphasis on just playing physical, and for me, that's always a big emphasis just personally, so that's going to happen. I can't put any blame on anybody other than myself," said Wilson.

"I didn't really get any explanation from them. I didn't really care to. It's just, you just got to focus. There's too many things to focus on, next play and whatnot."

Wilson's would-be third DPI, as mentioned, was declined in order to accept a taunting penalty. But he also finished with a pass defensed and four tackles.