Panthers add cornerback depth for Broncos game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added the cornerback depth they needed for the Broncos game on Saturday.
The team activated cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton from the practice squad by standard elevation for Week 9.
Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is Wilson's second and Thornton's first elevation this season.
Wilson was the most experienced of the five corners on the practice squad this week, with 65 appearances and 38 starts, mostly with Arizona. He started last week's game at Green Bay.
Thornton made the team as an undrafted rookie last year and had won the nickel position before suffering a broken leg at San Francisco.
The Panthers had just two healthy corners on the roster after rookie Will Lee III was ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered last week — Chau Smith-Wade and rookie Malcolm DeWalt IV.
The Panthers did not activate offensive lineman Brady Christensen after opening his window to practice this week, so he's been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.