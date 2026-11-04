Ask The Old Guy: Pushing through

CHARLOTTE — There are weeks when the Mailbag feels like a group therapy session, and everyone gets a chance to talk it out. This week's schedule precludes that level of introspection.
For one thing, they moved Work Wednesday to Tuesday again this week, and when I don't know what day of the week it is, it does a number on me. But also, that dropped Work Wednesday into the middle of Election Day, which meant I wasn't available, since I work the polls in my home precinct, and that's the kind of self-care I need in my life. But a day off during the season still makes me feel about six days behind, and this week is a hard time to catch up.
As you may have noticed, the Panthers have a lot of stuff going on.
They've lost two games in a row. They made coaching changes, which triggered a long weekend for the rest of the staff. They've absorbed 11 sacks in the last two games, which is way too many.
If there was ever a team, or a week, that needed a minute off to reset, it's this team and this week. And the only thing to do is to get back to work and focus on the thing right in front of them. The work is the only thing that fixes it. That's true of football and most everything else in life.
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First of all, it was a deep honor to be called Young Micah three weeks ago. I thought only Zach (GET BACK TO CLASS) was called such.
Anyway, I have many questions after the Evero firing, but the biggest two are:
1. Will Todd Wash stick with the 3-4 or run a 4-3?
2. Will our new secondary coaching unit let corners play man, or are we sticking with zone? (I ask this one for fellow 'Baggers out there who long to see Jaycee Horn [when he's healthy, of course] shadowing the JSNs and Drake Londons of the world). KEEP POUNDING and let's hope for some better results after our mini-bye against the Broncos! — Micah, Gastonia, NC
Don't let it go to your head. I have a lot of interns in my phone labeled Young _____. A few of them are still around or in the business.
Your question is kind of the question of the week, but the answer isn't as simple as this number or that number. For starters, teams probably play around 20 percent of their snaps in any kind of base defense, so the distinction isn't as important as a lot of people think it is.
There are also a lot of distinctions within defensive fronts, and there are a lot of people who are delighted to get into the weeds and use football words to describe them to you, but it isn't always particularly helpful.
It'll be a little different. There's a level of detail Dave Canales clearly doesn't want to go into, because he's got a game to play Sunday and telling the opponent exactly what he intends doesn't seem helpful. But players on Tuesday kept using words like "aggressive" and "attacking," and there are things to read into that.
They put this roster together in a 3-4 structure, but there are a lot of things the people here can do in other ways. When you think about the front in particular, there's nothing preventing Jaelan from being a 4-3 defensive end or a 3-4 outside linebacker. The job responsibilities are largely the same. And Derrick Brown is going to be great in whatever scheme he's in. But cats like Tershawn Wharton and Lee Hunter have profiles as guys who can get upfield, so you can see them adjusting to more of that.
They'll figure out the Jaycee part when he arrives, as they're still patching together a secondary without him and Mike Jackson, but the thing that's been clear is that every time Canales talks about it, he brings up the run defense.
That's on purpose.
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With the defense banged up, making us start practice squad players at CB, I give Evero just enough grace to probably keep his job at least until season's end. There were only 2 games where the opposing running back had their way with our team. However, Canales announced Evero and other defensive coaches were terminated after the loss to Green Bay.
I would have expected this to be a discussion of the O-line coach, passing game coordinator, running game coordinator, and special teams? They're down a couple starters, but not more than the defense. So, why is Evero's crew gone, but not those on offense or special teams? — Antwon, Fort Mill, SC
Canales kept describing this as a cumulative thing, and that's what it is. The Panthers have built steadily and built a reputation for not making knee-jerk decisions, and this wasn't one.
But they also needed to change the way they were playing, because the book was out on their defense. And as he said, this will naturally get everyone's attention, and should create an increase of urgency from every side of the ball.
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What options are available for the offensive line to get it together? More pizza, more pasta, more money? Something???? The Packers game gave me no confidence for us to make the playoffs — Ebenezer, Charlotte, NC
The darn offensive line is killing us. I know there are injuries, but we are going to keep losing until it's fixed. What is being done to fix it? — Grant, Brooksville, FL
The pass protection the past two games is reminiscent of Bryce Young's rookie year. There is nowhere for him to step up in the pocket. When he has half a second at the top of his drop, Bryce is making plays. But that isn't happening often. The pressure is constant and immediate. The offense can't function. Other than getting Lewis healthy, how can they fix this? — Willy B, Birmingham, AL
Hey Darin, I hope you're ready for a fabulous Halloween and the transition to a clock change. Speaking of change, what goes through Dave's mind about not changing anything. We have a rookie center in Sam Hecht who honestly can be no worse than Luke Fortner, that Dave doesn't want to play for some reason. — Karl, Durham, NC
It's almost like the people are concerned about the offensive line.
The first thing to do is figure out who is available, and that's complicated at the moment.
Canales said Tuesday they're treating Damien Lewis as day-to-day, with hopes of getting him back, but he's got to be healthy. When he is, he's been their most consistent lineman this season. That would be a good step one, but no one can be sure that's an option.
And they're not opposed to looking at combinations of people. Canales loves to talk about competition, and none of these jobs are birthrights or lifetime appointments.
They have some options, with Corey Bullock and Torricelli Simpkins III offering some positional flexibility. Swapping out Hecht for Fortner means replacing a veteran who is used to the communication part of the job description with a rookie who hasn't done that at this level.
Otherwise, there are some limitations, as you'd expect with a team that went into the season without starting tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton.
Having guys like Bullock and Simpkins and Hecht in reserve is better than they've been in the past, like when they were spinning the wheel of guards in 2023, and maybe one week in lands on Brett Toth or Calvin Throckmorton or Nash Jensen or Gabe Jackson or Justin McCray. It's different when you collect young players of similar physical profile (wide, powerful), rather than just casting a net and seeing who gets caught in it.
But maybe pizza and pasta would help.
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Seriously, why are we being punished now? Never mind injuries, how can a team regress this much? The play calling, the personnel, the decisions by players on the field- nothing seems to be going right at all now. Yes, it's still a long season, but this looks like a team vying for a top-10 pick over a team poised for a playoff appearance again. Besides health, what can be done to get this team to even play competently again? — Stephen, Brick, NJ
Last weekend, with a Sunday that did not include going to a football stadium, gave me a window into the way civilians consume professional football.
Watched multiple games at once with some friends, had a couple of beers, and ate hot dogs over one of my favorite cooking instruments of all time, and surveyed the landscape of the league from 30,000 feet rather than my normal microscopic view.
And what I learned (but already knew) is that this is a week-to-week league, and everybody gets a turn in the barrel.
Fans who routinely consume only one product tend to have a myopic view of that product, and think whatever thing is happening to their team of preference is a permanent condition. But the reality is things change, and fast. The Falcons went from beating the previously unbeaten 49ers one week to losing to a team that chose not to throw the following week. These wild swings seem like a bug, but they feel like a feature when it happens all over the league.
They have displayed competence. It's reasonable to expect them to return.
So I don't know, maybe hot dogs would work?
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Hello Darin, hope you are doing well. I read and look forward to the Mailbag questions every week and always appreciate your answers, stories, and positive feedback (thank you for doing what you do).
I have never written in, but this week (after being at the Tampa Bay game and watching, again, another sad loss with Green Bay), I need to share my thoughts and hope that you can give me some of your positive vibes.
I am, and have always been a Bryce Young and Dave Canales fan. Being a woman of faith, I am so proud of how they consistently (through both word and action) show their faith and resilience. Watching Dave's press conference yesterday, after the firing of Evero, I couldn't help but want to reach through my computer screen to hug him. I could feel the heavy toll that this decision took on him, and that he continues to only have the best interest of the players, the organization, and the fans in mind in everything he does.... Thank you, Dave! And even though there are several other concerns, the lack of consistency of the defense and whether or not Ejero's scheme worked or didn't work, and the questions surrounding this defense for more than just this season, I have to agree with Dave's decision. While I appreciate Dave (in front of the media) shouldering the entire decision, I know that Tepper (being the businessman that he is) also played a huge role in this, and I hate that Dave feels he has to carry this weight by himself... but it is what it is, and I pray Dave knows that he is being supported by many in the fan base for everything he has done (changing the culture for the better for the players and the fans). He (and Dan) are working tirelessly to build something that we can all be proud of, and I, for one, want to say, "Thank you."
Now for my question, . . . I have been reading article after article about Bryce and the offensive line. Bryce has, without question, shown what he is able to do and that he can be the franchise quarterback, but he can not do this if he can't stand upright in the pocket long enough to make one of his awesome throws. When will Dave and the offensive line coordinator make the necessary adjustments to help protect Bryce? He is already suffering from a knee injury; the kid can only handle so many sacks. Yes, the defense has had its issues; the offense now has some amazing playmakers, but the O-line has got to get it together.... Tell me something that will give me some hope that this is truly a known priority in the building and that decisions are being made. — Bethany, Concord, NC
Bethany, thank you, but you give me credit for things I do not have control over. You're the one out here putting good vibes into the universe, so that's why you're this week's Friend Of The Mailbag.
The Panthers are, as has been mentioned, in a rough spot on the offensive line. And until they get enough guys healthy at the same time to have options, there's a ceiling on what they can do personnel-wise.
There is a recognition that the quarterback can't go on taking this kind of beating, and there are play-calling things you can do in addition to just swapping guys in and out of the lineup (though that is a consideration).
But my blanket advice is to take that wide view sometimes. Not every week has to be a crisis. The general trajectory of things is good, but this wasn't going to be a 14-win team this year regardless. They've stabilized the roster and added depth, but when the inevitable injuries happen, all those depth players have to move up a seat. I also think you can generally take Canales at his word when it comes to his staff. They always talk to the boss about major moves, but it's Canales' staff, and he's been empowered to run it.
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I was at the game against the Packers with my dad and my son. We're three generations of Panthers fans! We moved to Green Bay 12 years ago and I've been to every game between them. There was a pretty good showing of Process Blue in the stands this year! After the Panthers cut the lead to 8 with their fourth-quarter touchdown, we couldn't figure out why they went for two! Can you explain? Keep Pounding! — Derek, Green Bay, WI
Why would the coach opt for a two-point conversion attempt in the Packers game? The score then was 19-27, and the PAT would have placed the Panthers within 7 points? — Frank, Jacksonville, FL
In any other week, when the Panthers didn't fire the defensive coordinator and come off a stretch of 11 sacks in 12 games, this might have been the most popular question of the week.
And it's also rare when people come to me asking about math, but if the option is asking Kassidy, I guess I can help.
If you really want a detailed explanation of this (and have 15 minutes to kill), ask Greg Olsen or JJ Jansen.
The short answer is, you're trying to do as much as you can to win in regulation, or at least gather as much information about what you have to do as soon as you can. The situation was actually kind of perfect for the Panthers to do it, because with more than five minutes to play, the likelihood is that you're getting the ball back with time to drive again.
And even though I'm not what you'd ever call "an analytics guy," I am open-minded and have been convinced by people who are that go for two down 14 had become conventional wisdom. There are announcers, some of them older, and some of them whose sincerity I question, who did not seem to get the memo.
But just as coaches league-wide have gotten more comfortable with going for fourth downs, taking a more aggressive stance toward two-point conversions has become more common.
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The roller coaster ride continues. Need to love the NFC South. On to Week 9, and the Panthers are still in first. Win against Denver Sunday and the disappointment of the last two weeks will be just a bad memory.
Even with an injury-riddled defense, I'm of the belief that the Panthers' main concern is their offensive line. Need to be able to establish their run game.
When does the NFL start to seriously consider flexing games? Would have loved to see the Eagles/Commanders battle for last have been moved out from prime time. What criteria are used? Ex: Based on team records/importance/ratings, or moving some lesser games to non-prime. Also, how much notice do teams get prior to official announcements? Can't imagine the logistics involved, especially if a game is moved up to one of the Saturdays or even to a Monday night. Know that fan concerns are not one of the criteria. With the Panthers' schedule, even if they encountered some tough losses, I imagine they will still be a tough and entertaining value against any opponent
Finally, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, how does the Panthers ' cap status for both this year and next possibly affect any trade moves? Looking at it from a standpoint of not obtaining a top player, but rather as a solid depth piece for now and the future while giving up minimal draft capital and/ or eating up to much cap space — Tom, Trent Woods, NC
After watching about 10 minutes of Eagles-Commanders, I was glad the league did not flex it out of Sunday Night Football, because I might not have otherwise been able to go to bed early and get a decent night's sleep.
Football networks are like any other business; they're trying to make money. So they either want to put good or interesting teams on TV so people will watch. But sometimes, bad teams from big cities can still do a number.
Sunday Night Football is available for flexing twice between Weeks 5-10, and any week during Weeks 11-17. Monday Night Football is only available to change from Weeks 12-17. Thursday Night Football can be flexed up to twice between Weeks 13-17. There's a lot to the formula, and networks that initially have particular games can protect a certain amount.
Announcements have to be made 12 days in advance (and sometimes there are hints that you should maybe make a backup plan), but that still upends a lot of offseason planning. From charter flights and hotel reservations being updated to arranging for bus transport to meal service, there are tons of calls that have to be made in a hurry when that happens.
As for the other question about cap space and trades, the reality is the Panthers are pretty tight at the moment. That's what happens when there are injuries to players at the top of the pay scale, like Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu. There are things they could do to create more room, but they're trying to be judicious about spreading money into future years. But money isn't the only thing limiting the quest; Dan Morgan hates the idea of trading future picks for current stuff.
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Greetings from Chattanooga by way of Hickory! I've got a twofer for you this week.
First, are the officials the team brings in for practices part of an NFL officiating development program, or are they some of the same officials who work games on Sundays?
Second, my wife and I were recently in Boone, and I noticed that just about every T-shirt and sign we saw said "App State." I attended Lees-McRae around the same time you were at App, and back then, everyone seemed to call the school either "App" or "Appalachian." When did "App State" become the preferred branding?
And in case you were wondering, given the fair amount of livermush discussion over the years: even though I'm just one state over, I've never seen it in a grocery store here in Tennessee. — Jensen, Chattanooga, TN
In-week refs generally come from a pool of nearby college refs, who are looking for reps, a little extra cash, and a free lunch. The NFL doesn't really have an official development program for refs, relying on the lower levels of football to serve that function.
I'll take App State any day over some of the previous versions. I can't decide what causes me to break out in hives faster: people mispronouncing it (it is most certainly not pronounced apple-H-un), or shortening it to Appy State. Fortunately, we were able to beat that back pretty quickly.
I'm sorry for your plight in Tennessee. My Harris Teeter stopped selling it a while back, which hurts my soul. I can't eat it every day, but I want to know that I'm able to if I want to. Maybe there's a place that can send mail-order care packages. If you have thoughts, let me know.
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And on that note, let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.
Are some of the Panthers' struggles attributable to the new offensive play-caller? — Amy, Durham, NC
Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik seemed to have a pretty good grip on things the first five weeks of the season.
It seems like every year this team is hit with an absurd amount of injuries. Is there a chance they need to take a hard look at the medical and training staff and how they are treating and conditioning the guys? I know it's a tough game, and players get hurt, but the Panthers seem like they can never field a healthy squad. — Tommy, Kingsport, TN
They've taken a number of hard looks at it, and made a number of moves to shore up the operations. And that staff is full of scientists. But unless they put one of the performance staff out there to keep Moton's leg from being broken, I'm not sure what they could have done more. Sometimes it's just bad luck, and sometimes it's just football, where the injury rate is 100 percent.
Just when you think you're having a really bad couple of weeks, along come the Atlanta Falcons to cheer you up. — Alex, Macclesfield, UK
Don't gloat; this is their week to look good again, so maybe they rack up big numbers against the Bengals in Spain. Such is the nature of the NFC South.
Time for Kenny Pickett to step in. Bryce is a nice guy in all, but he can't get the job done. What have you got to lose? — Paul, Lumberton, NC
I did not expect that this week. I don't know, a long-term investment in the position? Maybe that's a signal we all need to just focus on the thing in front of us.