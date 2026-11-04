Ask The Old Guy: Pushing through

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Hello Darin, hope you are doing well. I read and look forward to the Mailbag questions every week and always appreciate your answers, stories, and positive feedback (thank you for doing what you do).

I have never written in, but this week (after being at the Tampa Bay game and watching, again, another sad loss with Green Bay), I need to share my thoughts and hope that you can give me some of your positive vibes.

I am, and have always been a Bryce Young and Dave Canales fan. Being a woman of faith, I am so proud of how they consistently (through both word and action) show their faith and resilience. Watching Dave's press conference yesterday, after the firing of Evero, I couldn't help but want to reach through my computer screen to hug him. I could feel the heavy toll that this decision took on him, and that he continues to only have the best interest of the players, the organization, and the fans in mind in everything he does.... Thank you, Dave! And even though there are several other concerns, the lack of consistency of the defense and whether or not Ejero's scheme worked or didn't work, and the questions surrounding this defense for more than just this season, I have to agree with Dave's decision. While I appreciate Dave (in front of the media) shouldering the entire decision, I know that Tepper (being the businessman that he is) also played a huge role in this, and I hate that Dave feels he has to carry this weight by himself... but it is what it is, and I pray Dave knows that he is being supported by many in the fan base for everything he has done (changing the culture for the better for the players and the fans). He (and Dan) are working tirelessly to build something that we can all be proud of, and I, for one, want to say, "Thank you."

Now for my question, . . . I have been reading article after article about Bryce and the offensive line. Bryce has, without question, shown what he is able to do and that he can be the franchise quarterback, but he can not do this if he can't stand upright in the pocket long enough to make one of his awesome throws. When will Dave and the offensive line coordinator make the necessary adjustments to help protect Bryce? He is already suffering from a knee injury; the kid can only handle so many sacks. Yes, the defense has had its issues; the offense now has some amazing playmakers, but the O-line has got to get it together.... Tell me something that will give me some hope that this is truly a known priority in the building and that decisions are being made. — Bethany, Concord, NC

Bethany, thank you, but you give me credit for things I do not have control over. You're the one out here putting good vibes into the universe, so that's why you're this week's Friend Of The Mailbag.

The Panthers are, as has been mentioned, in a rough spot on the offensive line. And until they get enough guys healthy at the same time to have options, there's a ceiling on what they can do personnel-wise.

There is a recognition that the quarterback can't go on taking this kind of beating, and there are play-calling things you can do in addition to just swapping guys in and out of the lineup (though that is a consideration).