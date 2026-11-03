Dave Canales: '[Bryce is] ready to rock'

Coming off being sacked six times in last week's in last week's 27-19 Carolina Panthers' loss at Green Bay Packers, there have been questions about the health of Bryce Young's left knee and his seemingly limited mobility.

On Tuesday after a long on-field practice session, Young and his coach Dave Canales declared the health of Young's knee a non-issue - and simply vowed to move forward with confidence as the Panthers seek to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m.

"He looked great today," Canales said of Young, whose left knee was injured in a Week 3 loss at Cleveland. "He moved around and we have a bunch of different play types and play styles. So he's ready to rock."

Young said whatever injury he may or may not have is part of being a NFL player in the middle of a physically taxing season.

"I'm good," Young said. "I'm capable to do everything for the team. It's football. I don't think there's anyone across the league that isn't having something. That's part of the game.

"I feel good. I'm blessed to be able to go out there."

Young faces the Broncos for the first time since the biggest rebirth of his four-year career two seasons ago.

Back then, he was returning to the starting lineup for the first time since being replaced as the starting quarterback by Andy Dalton for two games in Canales' first year as head coach.

And while the Panthers lost 28-14 at Denver in that Oct. 27, 2024 contest, Young led the team to a touchdown on its first drive and finished with 224 yards passing and two touchdowns and later guided Carolina to back-to-back home wins over New Orleans and the New York Giants the next two weeks.

Young dismissed any impact that game would have on Sunday's contest.

"It's something that's pretty far away for me," Young said. "I'm just trying to be where my feet are. I'm a 'look forward' person so I'm focusing on trying to get this win."

With that in mind, Young will look to return to the form that had Panthers' fans chanting "MVP" at him earlier this season.

And despite back-to-back losses, Young still ranks eighth in the NFL passing yards (1,921), 10th in touchdown passes (13) and 17th in QBR (60.0) through seven games.

In the last two games behind an offensive line that has been struck by multiple injuries, Young was sacked five times in a 43-13 home loss to Tampa Bay on Oct. 25 and six times in Green Bay. It marks the first time since his rookie season of 2022 that he has been sacked 10 or more times in consecutive games.

Following the Green Bay loss, Canales' answer to a question about a Packers' pass rush that pressured Young a career-high 22 times on drop backs led to concern over Young's knee injury. Especially since he never once scrambled away on a running play.

"I would say that he certainly doesn't look like he's got that quick 'make-you-miss' kind of deal," Canales said after the game. "But he was able to create some space for himself.

"The rush got after us - and that's the bottom line. We gotta take care of that first part of it so we have an element of time to be able to execute the play."

On Tuesday, Canales said Carolina's play-calling would not be altered moving forward.