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Dave Canales: '[Bryce is] ready to rock'

The Panthers and Bryce Young are ready for a bounce back on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after the quarterback absorbed six sacks last week.

Nov 03, 2026 at 06:28 PM
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Richard Walker
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay WI.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay WI.

Coming off being sacked six times in last week's in last week's 27-19 Carolina Panthers' loss at Green Bay Packers, there have been questions about the health of Bryce Young's left knee and his seemingly limited mobility.

On Tuesday after a long on-field practice session, Young and his coach Dave Canales declared the health of Young's knee a non-issue - and simply vowed to move forward with confidence as the Panthers seek to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m.

"He looked great today," Canales said of Young, whose left knee was injured in a Week 3 loss at Cleveland. "He moved around and we have a bunch of different play types and play styles. So he's ready to rock."

Young said whatever injury he may or may not have is part of being a NFL player in the middle of a physically taxing season.

"I'm good," Young said. "I'm capable to do everything for the team. It's football. I don't think there's anyone across the league that isn't having something. That's part of the game.

"I feel good. I'm blessed to be able to go out there."

Young faces the Broncos for the first time since the biggest rebirth of his four-year career two seasons ago.

Back then, he was returning to the starting lineup for the first time since being replaced as the starting quarterback by Andy Dalton for two games in Canales' first year as head coach.

And while the Panthers lost 28-14 at Denver in that Oct. 27, 2024 contest, Young led the team to a touchdown on its first drive and finished with 224 yards passing and two touchdowns and later guided Carolina to back-to-back home wins over New Orleans and the New York Giants the next two weeks.

Young dismissed any impact that game would have on Sunday's contest.

"It's something that's pretty far away for me," Young said. "I'm just trying to be where my feet are. I'm a 'look forward' person so I'm focusing on trying to get this win."

With that in mind, Young will look to return to the form that had Panthers' fans chanting "MVP" at him earlier this season.

And despite back-to-back losses, Young still ranks eighth in the NFL passing yards (1,921), 10th in touchdown passes (13) and 17th in QBR (60.0) through seven games.

In the last two games behind an offensive line that has been struck by multiple injuries, Young was sacked five times in a 43-13 home loss to Tampa Bay on Oct. 25 and six times in Green Bay. It marks the first time since his rookie season of 2022 that he has been sacked 10 or more times in consecutive games.

Following the Green Bay loss, Canales' answer to a question about a Packers' pass rush that pressured Young a career-high 22 times on drop backs led to concern over Young's knee injury. Especially since he never once scrambled away on a running play.

"I would say that he certainly doesn't look like he's got that quick 'make-you-miss' kind of deal," Canales said after the game. "But he was able to create some space for himself.

"The rush got after us - and that's the bottom line. We gotta take care of that first part of it so we have an element of time to be able to execute the play."

On Tuesday, Canales said Carolina's play-calling would not be altered moving forward.

"The whole (play) book is open," Canales said. "We feel really confident about his (Young's) ability to affect it."

Panthers practice | Week 9 vs. Broncos | November 3, 2026

View photos from Tuesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

Cornerback Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker #18 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker #18 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall #37 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall #37 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton #98 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton #98 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton #31 and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton #31 and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bernie Parmelee is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bernie Parmelee is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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