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Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 9 of the 2026 season

The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 9 game versus the Denver Broncos.

Nov 03, 2026 at 03:46 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Depth chart 2026

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos.

There weren't many changes from Week 8. The Panthers are in a wait-and-see mode with outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and corner Will Lee III, but Dave Canales told reporters on Monday that he's not certain either would be ready for this weekend.

The coach also shared offensive lineman Brady Christensen would have his 21-day practice window opened this week. Once it's open, the team will have three weeks to add Christensen to the active roster.

With Akayleb Evans on injured reserve, Chau Smith-Wade will move into the starting corner position and Malcolm DeWalt IV will slot in behind him.

You can see the full depth chart here, and stay tuned to Panthers.com for full coverage as the Panthers prepare to take on the Broncos.

Luke Kuechly Receives His Ring of Excellence

Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly receives his Ring of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime of the Panthers Week 7 game.

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